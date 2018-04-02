There is nothing subtle about spring; it's always loud, and always spectacular. The new moon this month is on the 15th—in Aries, the sign of true beginnings. Hopefully, you’re ready to begin something big and ambitious. Your April horoscope shows it’s a good time for that. The full moon happens on the 29th and will be in Scorpio. Remember that while the past may feel incomplete and the future infinitely unknowable, there really only is the moment—and that’s spring.

Yours in the stars and on earth,

The Astro Poets

Aries

If you haven’t already, you will have a career breakthrough in the coming month. There is a lot of creative energy swirling around you—and many distractions, too. Because of this you'll need to decide who to listen to in the sea of voices. Listen to yourself. Don’t doubt your instincts this April, and don’t wait for anything or anyone either. In many ways, this month is a green light for you, and if you choose to take it, it will take you down a path that is clear and that has been a long time coming. Love is always there , but that may not be where you spend your energy right now. It may be what is waiting in the summer, which will be wild and surprising for you. Don’t despair. You are the sign of beginnings. And spring is the ultimate beginning. It is yours.

Taurus

You should expect your sensual side to be constantly activated these next few weeks—not just through sex, but through other forms of romantic affection, too. You'll probably need a lot of hugs and hand-holding and random making out in the middle of the street from your partner(s). Give in to this urge. After all, you're known as the most cuddly sign ever for a reason. Outside of affection, whatever you can do to take care of yourself and your body this month is a good thing. You will be feeling extra intuitive, which will be taxing on you, so any way to give yourself extra love will be of benefit. Your career path is moving along steadily, just as you've set it up to with your expert planning. However, expect that you will feel in a standstill this month, as you remain caught up in old hurt. One way to help you get through this is to take lots of walks. All Tauruses thrive near trees. Be near them this month and you will feel reconnected to who you really are and who you want to be.

Gemini

If major aspects of your life, like love and career, feel shadowy and uncertain right now, that’s because things are taking shape. You can’t see that happening, but it is. You’re a sign that can feel stuck very easily; for you, "stuck" is one little thing going wrong and derailing you into, often, self-sabotage. You’re also incredibly inventive and a chameleon, which is how you persevere. This is not the month where you’ll be getting what you want both at work and at home. But if you endure it, a blue door will open somewhere near the end of spring. Don’t just walk through it—tear it all the way down and you’ll see that the world on the other side is the one you have been imagining. But it will take a suit of armor to get there.

Cancer

This year has already left you feeling exhausted. It’s probably because of all the work you’ve been doing: starting new projects, cleaning up after everyone’s messes, and romancing many people with your intensely kind eyes. Oh—and then there’s the worrying. Every sign worries, but you probably do so the most because most of the time, you do it in silence, fretting inside but putting on a happy face for your loved ones. We can’t tell you that the things you worry about will go away this month. We can tell you that April will be the time to try and put your cares aside. You'll be feeling romantic mid-month, and that will surprise you—mostly because it will be toward someone you’ve tried to hide your feelings for. But maybe with all of the daffodils blooming and the sun beating its loveliness down upon the grass, you can’t anymore. You may never tell anyone—let alone that person—how you feel. That’s okay, too, as long as you don’t lie to yourself. You are capable of so much passion, but it’s all about timing for you. The right time is coming—you'll just probably have to wait a little while longer.

Leo

Two things that are a bit incongruous are coming to your door this month: a more practical way of approaching your finances and day-to-day life, and a personal project that will ask you to delve in and put the rest aside. We can’t tell you which one to follow, but we can tell you that the most important thing is the moment. More important than even the future. Which really means, don’t show up 50 percent for any of the opportunities you get this month. Spend the other 50 thinking about what would have happened had you chosen to go down a different road. Being present is the key for you this April. You have all the inner power to steer your career path in the way you’ve been wanting to, but you have to show up without the overactive and doubtful mind that often derails you. Something tells us that you may put practicality on hold for a little while longer—and that’s okay, too.

Virgo

The world tends to frame you as being methodical, almost deliberate, in all of your actions. This is not to say that you aren’t, but the world doesn’t know your passionate side. In truth, Virgos can get themselves into the most impulsively delicious bad love situations just as well as any fire sign. It’s just that the path getting them there has been paved with earth and practical thinking. This month, you will find yourself embroiled in a sort of difficult but pleasurable situation when it comes to love. This may mean bursts of unbridled rapture with a new lover, or a renewed interest in your old steady. What it also really means is that you're going through a state of transformation in how you feel about love. Love is something you need to be dutiful about. That’s a lesson for all the signs, but one that this month, you in particular need to focus on. Let your feelings fly. You'll be surprised what heights you can reach when you do.

Libra

Restraint is something you’re quite good at, even if you lament that fact at times. While it can serve you well, it doesn’t always show people just how intuitive and emotionally available you can be. Yes, you’re good at organizing things and people, at planning and executing, but your emotional center is often your greatest strength. Show up with it for someone this month. They'll need it, and they’ll be surprised it’s coming from you in this way. Your generosity is boundless, and spring is a season of boundlessness. There are many surprises in store for you this summer that will be put into motion by how generous you are with your time and emotions this spring. No one intends to hurt you. Show up and give yourself away.

Scorpio

April will be about working hard. Your endurance will be tested in ways you cannot even fathom, as your work life will reach new heights of both success and what is expected of you. You may look back at this time last year and laugh to yourself about how little you used to do. Even though you should try everything you can not to get stressed, it’s good to use this momentum to think about how you want to keep progressing in your career. Are there things you could do each day so that you're more efficient? Try to incorporate some—it'll help in moments when you get deeply mired in emotions and reactions to life, and particularly, petty concerns. You'll continue to pursue love, too. We can’t tell you what to do, but we can say that love isn’t always about commitment. Excitement is what fuels your heart. Try to put a little of that in the mix when you can, even if it’s from someone other than your current partner.

Sagittarius

In true Sagittarius fashion, you will wonder many times this month if what you have abandoned, whether that’s a job or a person, won’t hurt you. The truth is that time is long and time has already forgotten. The Sagittarius is a sign that only moves forward. Sentimentality and nostalgia are not in your immediate nature (unless you have a water moon). Our advice this April is to go forward in the most assertive fashion possible toward the things you love, want, and care about. You will do this despite all your doubts, but imagine if you just left those doubts at home, turned the key, and walked out of the house. Make sure you leave the window open, too, so those doubts can leave for good. Something big is coming your way, but the only way to receive it is to return to a childhood version of yourself, where fear was something you knew but didn’t care much about. The word "no" is almost like an invitation for you. Remember that inside, the "no" is the "yes."

Capricorn

Sometimes, you can get stuck in a bit of a creative rut. This is probably because new ideas have their own laws; they don’t always follow a pattern and don’t come just when you want them to. You like to be in charge of your own fate and to be in complete control, so when this doesn’t happen, that old rut can come into your life in full force and you can get sad. With the new burst of spring energy in the air, now is the time to get out of this pattern. We mentioned the idea of plants growing through the seasons as a theme last month, and it’s a good idea to come back to it now. Try to think about the spring, which, of course, nature prepares for all year, as a gesture pushing you to new energy and uncontrollable desire. After all, a lot of things lead up to a flower blossoming, but once it’s ready to bloom, nothing much except for frost or being picked can stop it. So there you are. Be that blossoming and blooming flower for all to see, and don’t worry about being in control of the process. If you do this, you will feel happier than you have in a long while.

Aquarius

Spring is a time when you begin to remember all the important things. Not that you indulge in nostalgia often, but you will see how many old friends, feelings, and ideas come back to you this April. They aren’t there to lead you back into the past, but perhaps to show you how you’ve changed. And you have. If it's there, trust the romantic love in your life . It will grow even steadier. If you’re looking for more love, or looking for new love, remember that you’re at your best when you show people how much you actually care and do away with your aloof persona. There can be something intimidating by how in control you often seem of your own emotions in public. The more you reveal your struggle, the more people with help you with it. Even all those old lovers and perceived enemies will be of aid to you this spring. Even they know your true intentions, which have always been for good.

Pisces

For a while now, things have been looking up in terms of your career. You’ve gotten more offers than you have in a long time, and it's starting to feel like some people, including your bosses, are beginning to appreciate the work you do—which is to say that the people you work with are starting to appreciate your particular strengths, like being an expert salesperson or healer, and a loyal confidante. Continue playing up these strengths this month, as there will be even more opportunities for people to really see you and the things that you do well. As for love, you're beginning to question how your approach to it may not be getting you what you want. You're not willing to change in this regard just yet, but you may start to consider your future options. As the new month begins, with all its spring style, be open to your feelings and keep your feelings open. You never know how new love will begin.

