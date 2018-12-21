If you're still scrambling for a last-minute holiday gift , your best options at this point are probably a regifted candle, an emailed gift certificate, or, if you're Beyoncé , rare photos of your elusive twin babies. Bey generously doled out exactly two photos of Sir and Rumi Carter via her website on Thursday, sending the Beyhive abuzz and earning her more gift-giving cred than Santa Claus himself.

The snapshots were buried among dozens others in an album simply titled "12.9.18 PT. 2," containing photos from her recent trip to India, where she performed at the star-studded wedding of heiress Isha Ambani. In one of the photos, the 18-month-old twins sit side by side on a beach, their backs to the camera, facing a dwindling sunset. Both Sir and Rumi, who are sitting in the shallow edge of the water, wear all-white outfits, and Rumi appears to have her hair styled in two tiny pigtails on either side of her head.

The other photo shows Beyoncé holding Rumi in her arms and smiling up at her younger daughter. Rumi wears a patterned white and tan dress, with yellow bows in her hair, and plays with a shiny purple toy, while her mom sports an intricately floral-patterned dress and wears her hip-length hair down and loose.

Pinterest Beyoncé.com/Beyoncé Knowles

Pinterest Beyoncé.com/Beyoncé Knowles

The last time Beyoncé shared photos of her twins was in July, when she once again took to her website to unload an extensive batch of photos from a vacation. That time, the Knowles-Carters had taken a lavish trip to Italy while traveling through Europe on their On the Run II world tour, and Beyoncé shared photos of her and husband Jay-Z with their twins on a luxurious yacht, and another of her and six-year-old Blue Ivy in coordinating pink dresses.

Before that, the only other glimpse Bey and Jay have given of their two youngest children came in July 2017, when Beyoncé released that instantly iconic Madonna and child-esque photo of her and the twins on their one-month birthday. In August, however, Beyoncé could be seen cuddling with her three kids in a behind-the-scenes video from her Vogue cover shoot; in the accompanying essay, Bey wrote about her hopes for her children's futures.

"As the mother of two girls, it's important to me that they see themselves, too—in books, films, and on runways. It's important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling," she wrote. "I hope to teach my son not to fall victim to what the internet says he should be or how he should love. I want to create better representations for him so he is allowed to reach his full potential as a man, and to teach him that the real magic he possesses in the world is the power to affirm his own existence."

