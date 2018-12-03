The last time we saw Blake Lively out and about in New York City, she was busy rotating through enough pantsuits to clothe all of Wall Street while promoting A Simple Favor 's September release. On Sunday evening, in honor of the Versace pre-fall 2019 show, Lively made her public return to the streets of Manhattan, this time with an entirely different sartorial approach.

For the big event, the actress bared far more skin than she ever did in those menswear-inspired getups. She wore a vintage metallic Versace dress that was made out of a liquid-y silver material and inspired comparisons to Paris Hilton's unforgettable 21st birthday dress circa 2002, which, you'll recall, was a similarly chainmail-esque minidress. Lively's gown featured a high neckline, high-low hemline, and a strappy open back highlighting the sequined butterfly positioned just over her lower back. She accessorized with sparkly Christian Louboutin pointy-toe heels, a stack of silver and gold bangles, and dramatic bedazzled earrings, and she wore her hair in huge, brushed-out curls that were pinned back on one side with a sparkly clip.

After the show, Lively met up with Gigi Hadid , who had strutted down the runway earlier in the evening alongside fellow models like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber . Though Hadid sported a glam animal-print ensemble for the presentation, she returned to her usual comfy-cool style for her reunion with longtime pal Lively. She wore a black leather trench coat over high-waisted, faded jeans and a colorful printed button-down, carried a neon green boxy purse, and capped it all off with futuristic rectangular sunglasses.

Since being introduced by mutual friend Taylor Swift, Lively and Hadid have gone on to forge their own friendship beyond the infamous "squad." In May of this year, for example, Lively served as the interviewer for Hadid's Harper's Bazaar cover story, during which they discussed the social media trolling they experience on a near-daily basis. "Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt," Hadid said. "Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now, you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like, 'Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?'" Lively agreed, adding, "It's so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online. It's our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food. And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped."

