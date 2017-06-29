Brie Larson has something she needs to get off her chest. Or, rather, Frime Haim, the fourth Haim sister Larson plays in a new Funny or Die sketch, has something to say. She sits her sisters— Este, Alana, and Danielle, of the band Haim —down, offers them Kool-Aid, and tells them: “I’m ready to be in the band.”

“Please, please, please let me be in the band,” Frime begs. She didn’t even know they had a new album coming out ( Something to Tell You, available next Friday), she says, but had she known, she “could have done a little guest work.” The three Haim sisters look at her blankly. “What… do you do?” Alana asks. Frime goes on the defensive: “What do you do?” she demands of each of them. And apparently, Frime plays guitar and sings—as she proves with a thinly disguised cover of “Hey Jude.” The real Haim sisters are not impressed.

Larson, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2015 for her film Room , actually had a brief, bright career as a budding pop star in her teenage years. She released an album, 2005’s Finally Out of P.E. , toured with Jesse McCartney, and then contributed a cover of the Metric song “Black Sheep” to the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World soundtrack in 2010, when her film career began to take off. So she abandoned pop stardom for Academy Awards, but it seems the dream is still alive. Larson is, after all, a dead ringer for a long-lost Haim sibling, and though Frime’s lyrics and knowledge of rock history—she thinks the Beatles were brothers—leave something to be desired, Larson wouldn’t be the first actress to pivot into pop stardom or vice versa. (Just think of Selena Gomez, who went from Wizards of Waverly Place to sampling Talking Heads tracks, or Lady Gaga, who started out as an art pop icon before she found her way into Ryan Murphy’s fold.)

But as Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim firmly explain to Frime why their band doesn’t have room for a fourth member, their mom bursts in. “I have something to tell you,” she exclaims—the pun that demanded to be made. “I’m ready to be in the band.”

Brie Larson ran from boulders at her Indiana Jones-themed birthday: