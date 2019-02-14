If you thought Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Insta-declarations of love were the gushiest Valentine’s Day content you’d have to see famous couples post on social media today, then you definitely thought wrong.

It would appear that everyone from Kim Kardashian West to LeBron James jumped on the love train this February and shared their corniest, gushiest, most over-the-top photos and videos dedicated to celebrating their significant others.

Some celebrities did not shy away from worshipping at the altar of their romantic partner—just look at Hailey Bieber ’s photo of herself kissing her husband on the beach; Lili Reinhart ’s declaration that her Riverdale costar and boyfriend, Cole Sprouse , makes her “very happy,” followed by his announcement that his girlfriend is the only thing keeping him “sane” right now; or Nicole Kidman ’s Moulin Rouge! quote directed toward Keith Urban.

Others focused on loving themselves and posted commemorative photos and videos to celebrate their single status this year. There was also the occasional Valentine’s Day troll—like Jake Gyllenhaal , for example—who made a mockery out of the barrage of lovey-dovey social media posts for the day.

Lady Gaga celebrated the couples’ holiday by getting a tattoo inspired by “La Vie En Rose.”

For those wondering what to get for the significant other who has everything, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner serve as the ultimate over-the-top gift-giving inspiration, as it would appear that the rapper gifted his girlfriend a heart-filled Instagram backdrop for the occasion.

However, Scott’s gift to Jenner pales in comparison to Kanye West ’s V-Day present to his wife—a solo performance from none other than Kenny G., which Kim Kardashian West memorialized on Instagram Stories.

And as cynical as one can be on this holiday, some of these posts are cute enough to warm even the iciest of hearts. For example, even the biggest haters couldn’t say something rude about Barack Obama wishing Michelle Obama a Happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram and doing that dad thing of reminding us all that “she does get down to Motown” in the caption of a photo of the former first lady mid dance.

Let’s just be thankful that most of these Instagram dedication posts are tame and wholesome compared to some of the paparazzi snapshots over the years of these very same couples caught in the throes of passion while in public.

