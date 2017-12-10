Let's face it: Most people go to Art Basel Miami Beach for the endless parties . But not Frances Bean Cobain , apparently.

Page Six reports that the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love was actually spotted checking out the art on view, paying visits to a number of galleries around town. With the help of her singer mother, Frances Bean sought out an insider art tour of Miami, spending the morning at the de la Cruz Collection in the Miami Design District. It seems like Frances Bean particularly loved the sculptures by L.A.-based designer Thomas Houseago, who if you remember is the artist who taught Brad Pitt to sculpt (and to feel again).

No mention yet as to whether she attended any of the events many all-night parties, but then again, Frances Bean Cobain, an artist in her own right, might actually be there to check out the work. The same article noted that she's had two exhibitions of her work so far; the first when she was just 18 and then another this year. ( Kurt Cobain, too, was a dedicated visual artist during his life .) She made "her debut at Los Angeles’ La Luz de Jesus Gallery seven years ago, and then [presented] her second exhibition this summer at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena, Calif., where, according to reports, she sold all of her work within a week."

In her personal life, the sometime-model is currently battling for possession of her dad's guitar with her ex. Good riddance, at least. The only way to truly do Art Basel is to Art Basel while single. (Except that, according to her Insta , we're pretty sure she has a boyfriend.)

Related: 10 Instagram Highlights From Art Basel Miami, From a Giant Neon Vagina to the New Museum of Ice Cream