Chefs really must be the new rock stars. Rock royalty Frances Bean Cobain has apparently found a new pursuit: dipping her ladle into the wide world of Food Instagram. The model and artist who has over 750,000 followers on her main Instagram account, the delightfully named @Space_Witch666 , just launched a spinoff account of sort dedicated to sharing recipes. Naturally, it could only be called @spacewitchin_in_thekitchen , and she's already racked up 45,000 followers there.

"So I made a new account @spacewitchin_in_thekitchen where i will try to upload daily cooking routines / recipes / ideas," she wrote on her main account. "Thank you for all the feedback it warms mah heart."

The 25-year-old kicked off the new account with her recipe for a baked egg in an avocado, and then kicked things up a further notch with a recipe for bratwurst and butternut squash hash. The instructions were writing out in a notebook by hand this time.

Cobain's main page is relatively food-free, but perhaps we should have seen this coming. In one of the earliest interviews she ever gave when she was all of 13, she said her ideal Sweet Sixteen party would have the "biggest food" wth the "biggest chef," so clearly she's been culinarily inclined for a while.

She also put that interest in food to good use recently, by joining her mother Courtney Love to serve food at a youth homeless shelter in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

Cobain has otherwise mostly devoted herself to her visual artwork. Indeed, she was one of the few famous faces at Art Basel Miami Beach earlier this month who was seen at more art galleries than at complimentary champagne-fueled parties. She has also dabbled in the fashion world as well, most recently starring in Marc Jacobs' Spring/Summer 2017 campaign . She, of course, promptly personally tagged a billboard of that campaign with graffiti.

The new food Instagram may just be a sideline, but it comes at an opportune time. Barron Hilton stopped updating his food Instagram months ago, so there was clearly an opening in the "scion who loves food" Instagram niche.

