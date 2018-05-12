It’s often been said that a guest appearance on a police procedural—especially on long-running series like CSI or Law and Order —is a rite of passage for young actors. For non-actors, too, it seems, based on Friday night’s Blue Bloods finale, in which Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg , John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, made his small-screen debut playing a cop, Officer Jack Hammer. (Just sit with that one for a second.)

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them,” Schlossberg captioned a post to his Instagram Friday afternoon teasing his appearance. “Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world.” In the first image of two included in the post, Schlossberg poses in costume with his mom, Caroline Kennedy, Blue Bloods cast members Vanessa Ray and Will Estes, and executive producer Kevin Wade; in the second, he stands outside his dressing room, still in costume, pointing to his character name on the door.

The role marks Schlossberg’s first foray into screen acting; his previous IMDb credits include appearances on Today, 60 Minutes , and Global Agenda , but, until now, he had no narrative work to speak of. (His eldest sister, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, is an established comedic actress .) Instead, his focus, most likely, has been on school—he’s a student at Harvard Law, law school being something of a rite of passage itself for the Kennedy clan—and curating his very own usage guide on Instagram, where he posts screen caps of google searches for such enthralling factoids as the difference between “water-repellent,” “waterproof,” and “water-resistant” and the specifics of Stormy Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti’s fitness routine.

The role is certainly one way to celebrate the end of finals . No word on future parts for Schlossberg, but, even though Ansel Elgort has already staked a claim to portraying a young JFK , there is still plenty of family history for him to mine in future roles—plus, with his new career, there's always the chance of a big-screen appearance alongside Schlossberg's longtime idol Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His Manhattan paddleboard expedition was a Baywatch audition all along.

