Remember last year when Jaden Smith begrudgingly stowed away his beloved dreads to come into his own as an actor with the crew of promising up-and-comers as part of Netflix's most expensive series ever, The Get Down ? If you don't, that's because the show was in fact cancelled in May, though it looks like Smith's now upgraded his crew: a group of intimidatingly cool-looking teen skater girls that are totally down to hang with him—as long as he's willing to make another hairy sacrifice.

The skater girls will be Smith's costars in the upcoming, under-wraps movie directed by The Wolfpack 's Crystal Moselle they all just finished filming in New York. Details about the movie are hard to come by at the moment, though there have been hints as to what's to come thanks to Smith's even more eye-catching appearances as of late. After cutting off his signature dreads—and bringing them along as an accessory to this year's Met Gala—Smith has recently adapted to his suddenly shorn locks by bleaching them blonde. Over the last week or so, though, his buzz cut has suddenly turned bright red. (The better to see his unreal eyes with, I guess.)

Pinterest Jaden Smith in New York on August 1, 2017. Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Luckily, his younger sis Willow already set the stage for him when it comes to telling mom and dad: Their father, Will Smith, recently opened up to Jay-Z about how Willow shaving her head actually taught him a lesson about fatherhood . To their mother, Jada, that message was about empowerment: She's always wanted her daughter to have "the power to always know that her body, spirit and her mind are HER domain," she wrote on Facebook at the time.

There's no word yet on how the Smiths are feeling about their son's new lawsuit against a vegan mayo startup , but judging by the cast's Instagrams , there definitely don't seem to have been any feuds on Smith's new film set. Besides Elizabeth Rodriguez of Orange Is the New Black , many of the actor's fellow stars—Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Kabrina Adams, Rachelle Vinberg, and Jules Lorenzo—were part of the group the Skate Kitchen that Moselle , whose directorial debut was 2015's acclaimed documentary The Wolfpack , captured for a short film titled That One Day that premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. The tight-knit crew seems to be getting along just swimmingly with Smith; they're even putting up with him matching his hair to his hat— and to his Supreme bag.

