Janelle Monáe dropped new music and an accompanying music video for her song "Pynk" at the beginning of April, but the true star of the vid is undoubtedly the singer's oversize, ruffled pink pants , which undeniably resembled a vagina. To further drive the pants' point home, Monáe practically gives birth to actress Tessa Thompson, who crawls between her legs (Thompson plays the 32-year-old's love interest throughout the visual album, titled Dirty Computer ). Meanwhile, the sartorial choice itself quickly set the Internet ablaze with questions about the "labia pants."

Now, it seems that Monáe is trying to spread the "pussy power" to anyone inclined to wear the bold look. “We may be working on that,” Monáe told People about mass-producing the bottoms. “I’m so tickled and honored that people are talking about the Pynk pants, I think that it’s so cool to have discussions around women’s issues and women’s bodies. I think it’s amazing.”

The pants were meant to spark dialogue about female anatomy, but Monáe was also quick to point out that the song and video are a celebration of femininity and that not all women are the same. “Sometimes I think people interpret those as vagina pants, they call them vulva pants, they call them flowers, but it just represents some parts of some women,” she said. “There are some women in the video that do not have on the pants, because I don’t believe that all women need to possess a vagina to be a woman. I have one I’m proud of it, but there’s a lot of policing and controlling that people are trying to have over our vaginas, and when you think about female genital mutilation, when you think about all these women’s issues, I wanted to make sure we were discussing these issues but we were also celebrating each other. I wanted "Pynk" to be a celebration of women who are unique, distinct, different, maybe different from one another, but when they come together they create something magical and special.”

Monáe has also opened up recently about her own sexuality, publicly confirming that she identifies with elements of pansexuality and bisexuality and calling herself a "free-ass motherf*cker" who has dated both men and women. Since then, Monáe said she has not had time to read all of the support she's received, but she is thankful to her fans. “It was important for me with this album to pick who I was not afraid to piss off or lose in this process, who I wanted to celebrate," she told People . "I chose to celebrate dirty computers, I chose to celebrate my LGBTQI brothers and sisters, minorities, women, immigrants, those who are marginalized in this society.”

Related: Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o Dancing to "Make Me Feel" Is Pure Joy