Is Jennifer Lawrence 's wedding imminent? Has it already happened?

According to Page Six , Lawrence and her art dealer fiancée Cooke Maroney were spotted with two security guards, famed photographer Mark Seliger, and a friend at New York City’s marriage bureau. It’s possible that they were just there to obtain a marriage license–the tabloid noted that the couple was “dressed down.” But then why bring Seliger? Could these two have low-key tied the knot?

In a now-deleted tweet, an onlooker said that they saw the couple at the bureau. “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes,” they reportedly wrote. “Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

Lawrence and Maroney have been together for a little over a year, and she’s expressed excitement at the idea of being legally bonded to him forever. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast . “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully... He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

"I started with the basics,” she said. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Lawrence and Maroney had planned on holding a relaxed wedding. "They are both very low key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a 'stuffy, pretentious' atmosphere," a source told Entertainment Tonight back in June. But they don't mind bringing a little bit of tradition to the event. "Their vision is traditional with a relaxed and casual ceremony, they mainly just want to share their love with friends and family and to express their happiness to those closest to them."