With all of the attention Jennifer Lopez is getting this season—from Hustlers Oscar buzz to the anticipation of her imminent wedding to Alex Rodriguez to her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance—you might assume that she couldn't add one more thing to her plate. But you'd be wrong because the mogul has just signed a deal to be the global face of Coach .

We are at the dawn of a new decade, but it seems that the nostalgia for fashion from 20 years ago has not worn off just yet. Earlier this year, Lopez brought back her iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys when she modeled an updated version on the Milan Fashion Week runway. Now, she'll be taking another stab at reviving a bit of early aughts glam with Coach, a brand that was ubiquitous in the early to mid-2000s and has seen renewed buzz since.

According to WWD , Lopez shared that she is "excited" to collaborate with the label. "It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style—an uptown/downtown mix," she said. Her campaigns with Coach (photographed by Juergen Teller) will begin with the Spring 2020 season, which she confirmed on Instagram.

Selena Gomez had been the face of Coach since 2016, when she signed a reported $10 million deal with the brand. As part of her ambassador deal, Gomez created her own clothing line in partnership with Coach, co-designed her 2017 Met Gala look with the brand, shot some interesting campaigns , and even appeared as the inaugural guest on Coach's Dream It Real podcast .

Whether or not Gomez has ended her connection with the brand has not been confirmed by Coach, according to WWD . It is confirmed that Michael B. Jordan, on the other hand, will remain as the face of Coach Men's .

