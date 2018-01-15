Joe Alwyn tends to be heard not seen. We know he's dating Taylor Swift, but they're never seen together (except for one well-documented Ed Sheeran concert and the time they wore hoodies ). He was the star of Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk , but pre-Swift mega-fame. Now, though, he has visually confirmed his existence with an appearance at Milan Fashion Week where he attended the Prada show held yesterday afternoon.

According to JustJared , Prada called Alwyn, who is the face of the brand's Spring 2018 campaign, “a conqueror, an adventurer, an idol. A new, definitely heroic embodiment of the Prada masculine idea.” According to most interpretations of her lyrics , Swift called him, "so gorgeous," so it seems that Swift and Prada are in general agreement.

Pinterest Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

The British actor doesn't currently have very many credits--just Billy Lynn and a little-seen film called The Sense Of An Ending that came out in March--but it looks like 2018 will be his year to breakout beyond his famous girlfriend.. Expect to see him in three major films, including Mary, Queen of Scots , in which he plays Robert Dudley opposite Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as (the first) Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Swift is dealing with some very serious and scary issues of her own. Yesterday, TMZ reported that a 58-year-old man was taken in by the New Hampshire police after he claimed to be Swift's boyfriend and in need of a gun to "protect" the singer during an "upcoming trip to Africa." "A guy was at the station for voluntary questioning on an unrelated case when he bragged he was the singer's BF. What's more ... cops say he went as far as showing them texts with a "Taylor Swift" as the recipient," TMZ wrote. .According to the report, the police station immediately reached out to Swift's team in order to warn her about the report.

