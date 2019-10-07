Justin Bieber can't seem to catch a break this month. First, his wife had to hide from paparazzi in a giant moving tent before walking down the aisle at her wedding in South Carolina. Then, the singer got into it with PETA about his designer cats named Sushi and Tuna. Now, he's taking on the Swifties (and Taylor Swift ).

Last week, when Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , she shared a slightly embarrassing personal clip of her post-eye surgery hysteria. "They definitely give you some pretty hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye," she said at the time, when explaining why she had been reduced to tears after pulling the wrong banana from a bunch.

Bieber, like presumably the rest of the world, also saw this clip make the rounds on the Internet, and ended up performing his own rendition of Swift's delirium. He can be heard mimicking Swift by shouting, "It's not the banana that I wanted! It's not the right banana! It has no hand!" in an Instagram Live video recorded by his wife.

Though this video might have been recorded and shared on Instagram Live in harmless jest, Swift's fans do not see the humor. Some Swifties on Twitter have turned on Bieber, reminding him that this is not the first time in recent memory that he and Swift have gone toe to toe: he was involved in the legal feud between Swift and Scooter Braun , in which she accused the singer of bullying her in 2016.

Bieber has not yet responded to the drama in the way he went after PETA (he told the animal rights organization on Instagram Stories that they could "suck it"), but Hailey Bieber has publicly responded by tweeting that she "never knew I could make somebody so upset."

