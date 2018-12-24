It's Christmas Eve, which, for the past decade or so, has been forced to share the date with another holiday: the long-awaited release of the Kardashians' annual Christmas card . Thanks to their spawn, it's been quite a whirlwind year for the fam: Kylie Jenner's secret baby, Stormi Webster , and Khloé Kardashian's own newborn, True Thompson , have joined their ranks, making it only appropriate that this year's edition is practically filled to far edges of the frame with children.

Thanks to their strength in numbers, even moms Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian couldn't outshine their nine, scene-stealing tots. According to Kim, Kendall Jenner's absence is owing to the fact that she and their mom, Kris Jenner, "rushed to a meeting after [the shoot] so this this what we have! As many of us as possible!"—not because the 23-year-old is the self-described only one in her family without children. Waiting until "the last minute to do a card" led to a few other absences: Kanye West, was apparently "in and out of town" at the time, though apparently he didn't count when Kim "realized we were all together," at which point they had "all of [their] kids come meet" them. (Along with, of course, their family photographer, who goes by @pierresnaps.)

Loading View on Instagram

It should be noted that Kim deigned to allow Kourtney Kardashian in the picture, along with her nine-year-old Mason, six-year-old Penelope, and four-year-old Reign, who even broke the all-white dress code with a bit of beige. As mentioned, it's been an eventful year; 2018 saw Kim not only declare Kourtney the "least exciting to look at " member of the family, but also call her "a freak" and—gasp!—venture forth the idea that her older sis may be "the new Rob." (Aside from the jabs, the shoot also marked a scheduling accomplishment for Kourtney, who's currently off in Cabo with her kids and her ex Scott Disick—and Sofia Richie , Disick's 21-year-old girlfriend.)

The real scene-stealer, though, was undoubtedly Dream Kardashian , the two-year-old daughter of (absent) Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. (Previously neglected by her aunts , she's only recently been welcomed into the family's notoriously over-the-top celebrations.) But it's the holidays, after all, so let's put the drama aside. There's a plenty of material here to study if you're looking to take a break from your own family, like the fact that North West , looking grown up as ever standing next to Kim with a head of immaculately straightened hair, is somehow only five years old.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie, Truly Modern Family, Are Vacationing in Cabo Together