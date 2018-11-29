In the premiere episode of Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , which aired in early August, Kim Kardashian West butted heads with Kourtney Kardashian over the scheduling of the family's Christmas card photo shoot, culminating in an unforgettable moment in which a frustrated Kardashian West turned to sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner and quipped, "She's the least exciting to look at."

Though things were pretty rocky between the sisters for a while, both after the events actually took place and after the episode containing them aired, they appear to be back on good terms and ready to force a laugh at that old tension. In a preview of the next episode of KUWTK , Kim and Kourtney address Kim's comment, which sparked mixed reactions on social media, many of which defended Kourtney from the perceived emotional abuse of her family members. "People hate Kim from her comment on the show," Kourtney, sounding vindicated, tells Scott Disick in the clip. "Thanks for posting," a sarcastic Kim replies.

At this point, KKW makes a valiant yet poorly thought-out attempt to mitigate her original utterance. "We got into a fight. I said you're the least exciting to look at," she says—so far so good—then adds, "What I meant is, you're the most boring." Oh .

When Kourtney starts to fight back by quoting one of her many brave defenders on Twitter, Scott jumps in. "That's your sister! You've said bad things about her too," he says. "You call her a porn star every time I talk to you." Kourtney neither confirms nor denies this claim, but refers to a less supportive tweet suggesting she "thank Kim for [her] career." "I was gonna write back and say if it wasn't for my personality and being funny, then our show wouldn't exist!" she says, to which Kim and Scott, wisely, abstain from responding.

KUWTK fans will have to wait until the new episode airs this Sunday to find out whether the sisters hash out another of Kim's savage comments about her older sister, one which dragged their reclusive brother into the fray. In the fourth episode of the season (well after they'd attended a barely helpful "sisters therapy " session), Kim told Khloé that Kourtney was a "freak" for wanting to spend Christmas away from the rest of the family. "Do you think it's, like, a cry for help? A cry for attention? Is she the new Rob? She drives me so crazy. I just don't even know what to do. No one understands us like us," she said.

Hopefully, Kourtney can use some of her self-proclaimed humor to laugh that off too.

