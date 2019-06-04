You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Kendall Jenner has a cosmetics collaboration in the works with her younger sister Kylie . After all, Jenner's business ventures in the beauty department are seemingly growing in number every day. But, while Kylie was giving fans a taste of her everyday life in her latest vlog post, she also slyly gave them a look at what it consists of.

Apparently she and Kendall have teamed up on lipsticks and eyeshadow palette as evidenced by screenshots. As for the look of it, it will likely include neutrals, packaged in a baby pink and gold aesthetic. The first look also included some new lip kits, which may be solely for Kylie Cosmetics, and a Kylie Skin sunscreen and travel-sized face wash and toner. The video post also hinted at the campaign photos for the Kylie and Kendall collaboration, which appear to be the same face-to-face vibe set against a baby pink backdrop that Kylie and Kim Kardashian did for their launch.

Loading View on Instagram

Just this past March, Kylie opened up about why it took so long for her to bring her older sister Kendall into her Kylie Cosmetics business — and it wasn't due to a lack of trying. Instead, it was because Kendall was working with Estée Lauder's Estée Edits. "You know, Kendall was in a contract for a really long time," Kylie said in an Instagram Live Q&A with fans. "So I couldn't do a collab with her. That's the only reason why I didn't collab with her. But. You know. We worked it out."

Kendall's upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collection comes as the model has been increasingly branching out in the beauty world. Not only has she famously talked about crying over her skin problems for Proactiv, which she's currently the face of , but she is also working as an ambassador for Formawell hair tools. Plus, in April, she became the first Kardashian-Jenner to venture into the world of oral healthcare — not to mention Instagrammable oral health care — with Moon, a company she partnered with to launch her very own teeth whitening pen. But, soon, Jenner will be taking on the beauty world under her own name — and not just with Kylie Cosmetics — as she recently filed a trademark for her very own beauty brand.