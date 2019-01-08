Does Kendall Jenner Actually Use Proactiv? The Internet Thinks Not

Just as her younger sister, Kylie Jenner , did almost exactly one year ago , on Sunday, Kendall Jenner pulled focus from another huge and star-studded event to make a very personal announcement of her own: that she's the new face of anti-acne skincare brand Proactiv.

The announcement came after 24 hours of speculation over what Jenner's big announcement would entail, sparked by a teaser video momager Kris Jenner shared on Instagram on Sunday. "When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people as I can now. Now that I'm 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like, I can help you, and it's okay, and I experience it and I'm very normal, and, like, I understand you. I can connect with you and try and help you," Jenner says, cryptically, in the dramatic clip, leading many to believe that she'd be further opening up about an equally serious topic like mental health, eating disorders, sexual harassment, or her much-discussed sexuality .

When a post by Proactiv on Sunday revealed that Jenner's teaser-worthy announcement was actually just about a new paid partnership, however, many of those speculators felt duped. Countless social media users took to Twitter and Instagram to mock Jenner's overly dramatic #spon unveiling. "Wow this year we have seen some very remarkable stories of people persevering. War hero's [sic], volunteers, cancer patients and violence victims. But none of them can hold a candle to @kendalljenner's battle with acne as a hormonal teen. To be 14 and have a pimple must have been TRAGIC!" one such Instagrammer commented on Kris's post.

As time went on, though, the focus shifted from the nature of Jenner's announcement to its actual content, with many people pointing out how unlikely it is that the highest-paid supermodel in the world uses a generic $19.95 mail-order subscription service for her skincare needs. Though Jenner has opened up about her struggles with acne before, she's never once mentioned Proactiv, and in fact, she, her dermatologist Christie Kidd, and her sister Kylie have discussed in recent years Jenner's reliance on Kidd's proprietary (read: non-Proactiv) products.

In a 2015 post on her now-defunct namesake app, Jenner described how acne had "completely ruined my self-esteem" until she began working with her "incredible dermatologist" and undergoing Laser Genesis treatments, which left her "acne-free for about three years now." The same year, Kylie told The New York Times , "My sister Kendall had really bad acne when she was younger, and [Kidd] really cleared it up. I thought, 'Well, if she cured Kendall, I should start to visit her.'" And just last year, Kidd spoke to W about the skincare regimen she'd prescribed for Jenner, consisting of several of her own CK Perfect Skin products, which aren't available anywhere outside of her Beverly Hills office, let alone via infomercial.

Clearly, the exact nature of this so-called Proactiv partnership is truly a case for the FBI.

Related: Kendall Jenner Was Named "Icon of the Year"