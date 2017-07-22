Kim Kardashian has maintained a relatively low profile following last October's robbery in Paris (her last major appearance was in May for the 2017 Met Gala), but the reality star-turned-beauty mogul made a rare outing this week, however, for Balmain and Beats by Dre's celebration of the new Balmain Los Angeles store. For her singular night out, Kardashian pulled out all the stops, pairing a white sports bra-like top with a sparkling, floor-length Balmain skirt. At the party, Kardashian posed for selfies, of course, with designer and best bud Olivier Rousteing, as other notable attendees, including Kerry Washington, Kate Bosworth, and Hailee Steinfeld flitted around the private venue. Also in Los Angeles this week, Vestiaire Collective celebrated their new vintage online shop with stylist Karla Welch and actresses Jamie King and Tracee Ellis Ross. Meanwhile, in New York, Abby Quinn and Jenny Slate beat the heat as they promoted their new film Landline . Here, a look at all of the party pictures you may have missed this week.

Pinterest Migos attends BALMAIN and Beats by Dre Celebrate BALMAIN’s New Boutique and Headphone Collaboration. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Migos was the evening's surprise performance at the Balmain celebration of thier Los Angeles boutique opening and Beats by Dre collaboration.

Pinterest Hailee Steinfeld attends BALMAIN and Beats by Dre Celebrate BALMAIN’s New Boutique and Headphone Collaboration. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Hailee Steinfeld tried out the luxury house's new collaboration with Beats By Dre, which boasts Kylie Jenner as a campaign star.

Pinterest Nick Carter attends BALMAIN and Beats by Dre Celebrate: BALMAIN’s New Boutique and Headphone Collaboration. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The event drew an eclectic crowd, including Kate Bosworth, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chainsmokers, and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys fame.

Pinterest Tracee Ellis Ross attends Vestiaire Collective Celebrates: the Launch of Vintage with Karla Welch. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Tracee Ellis Ross came out to support stylist Karla Welch as she helped Vestiaire Collective celebrate the launch of vintage on the site.

Pinterest Allison Mosshart attends the J Brand x Bella Freud Garden Tea Party. Darren Gerrish

The Kills' singer Alison Mosshart horsed around at the J Brand x Bella Freud Garden Tea Party held in Los Angeles.

Pinterest Jemima Kirke attends Hanky Panky's 40th Anniversary. Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

In New York, Jemima Kirke got equally playful with a parasol at the celebration of underwear brand Hanky Panky's 40th Anniversary.

Pinterest Jenny Slate, John Turturro, and Abby Quinn attend the "Landline" New York Premiere. Paul Zimmerman

And Jenny Slate and Abby Quinn, along with John Turturro, attended the premiere of their new film Landline .

