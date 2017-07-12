Lana Del Rey's next album Lust for Life finally arrives on July 21st, and with just a few weeks to spare she's finally released the track listing. While the album cover image of Lana smiling (a first!) and the relatively romantically hopeful first few songs— "Lust For Life" and "Love" —seem to point Del Rey in a new, possibly more content if not actually happy direction, the batch of song titles suggest that Lana is as Lana as ever. If not, somehow, more so. Perhaps we should have guessed from the other song she's released ahead of the album's release: "Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind."

Still, that means there's 13 previously unnamed or unconfirmed tracks on the album, and their titles suggest, as per usual, the perfect soundtrack for things like crying on the beach, drinking your favorite soda flavor, being miserable in the middle of the summer, sleeping with older men and frolicking in a flower crown.

In fact, please go ahead and see if you can figure out which of these are actual Lana Del Rey song title from her new album. Tracks 1 and 2 are the previously released singles, while "Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind" features as track 9.

Track 3 finds Lana, once again, in some sort of subtropical mood.

A) Caribbean Crying

B) Bahama Mama

C) Heaven By Hialeah

D) 13 Beaches

Track 4 might be at least Lana's third soda-themed song.

A) Lemon-Lime on My Mind

B) Cherry

C) Vanilla Extract

D) I Love You (Like Kel Loves Oranges Soda)

Track 5 tacks its name from some Western beast.

A) White Mustang

B) Jackalope'd

C) Coyote Tears

D) Rattled Snakes

Track 6 might as well be the thematic sequel to "Summertime Sadness."

A) Summer Bummer

B) July, You Lie

C) Tropical Depression

D) Labor Day Nightmares

Track 7 features A$AP Rocky and seems to be about backstage shenanigans.

A) Sipping on Camomile

B) Cynthia Plaster Caster

C) Tour Bus Mistress

D) Groupie Love

Track 8 seems like it could be ripped from her diary.

A) Live (Journal)

B) In My Feelings

C) Emo Palace

D) Through My Tears

Track 10 is a patriotic ...or is it?

A) From Sea to Shining Sea, And Tear to Shining Tear

B) American The Beautiful: America The Damned

C) God Bless America - And all the Beautiful Women in It

D) Yankee Doodle Daddy

Track 11 is a mouthful.

A) Daddy Doesn't Dream Of Me Anymore

B) When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

C) Camaro Crash in Calaveras County

D) They Threw Us All in a Trench and Stuck a Monument on Top

Track 12 is Lana's highly anticipated duet with Stevie Nicks .

A) Beautiful People Beautiful Problems

B) Witches of West Hollywood

C) Coven

D) I'm Getting Younger and Your Getting Younger Too

Track 13 sounds like a parody of a James Bond movie.

A) Tomorrow Never Came

B) Diamonds Are For Never

C) You Only Die Twice

D) Lie Another Day

Track 14 is just about drugs it seems.

A) Heroin

B) MDMAye

C) Bath Salts

D) Krystal Meth

Tracks 15 and 16 actually have boring names, so we'll just move on. So, without further ado, here's the actual track list for Lust For Life :

01 Love

02 Lust for Life [ft. The Weeknd]

03 13 Beaches

04 Cherry

05 White Mustang

06 Summer Bummer [ft. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti]

07 Groupie Love [ft. A$AP Rocky]

08 In My Feelings

09 Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind

10 God Bless America - And all the Beautiful Women in It

11 When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12 Beautiful People Beautiful Problems [ft. Stevie Nicks]

13 Tomorrow Never Came [ft. Sean Ono Lennon]

14 Heroin

15 Change

16 Get Free

Those tracks featuring A$AP Rocky were also both released on Spotify today, with Groupie Love rolling out on YouTube as well.

It is exactly what you'd think it would be.

