It's no secret that Meghan Markle loves a good tennis match.

The Duchess has always been one to support the tennis greats, as evidenced by her annual pilgrimage to Wimbledon, which she made earlier this summer. Her visit to the stadium did not come without controversy (and no, she did not technically break the dress code as the tabloids might have you believe) but she did cheer on her friend. Now, she has flown to New York to cheer on her good friend, tennis champion Serena Williams , according to The Times .

Rather than spend time this season with Queen Elizabeth in the Scottish Highlands, the Duchess arrived in New York on Friday morning in preparation for the finals match between Williams and Canada's Bianca Andreescu on September 7. The last time Markle flew to the states was in February, when her close friends threw her a baby shower. Williams (whom Markle has reportedly been friends with since the two met at a Super Bowl party in 2010, and attended the Royal Wedding last year) was present at the party with Priyanka Chopra and Misha Nonoo, as well as Jessica Mulroney, her stylist who hosted the shower. In addition to attending the private bash her friends threw for her, Markle spent that trip shopping for baby clothes and hitting up Ladurée.

This time, the Duchess came to America sans husband or baby—both Prince Harry and Archie apparently stayed at home—and possibly in response to the flak she and Prince Harry received for taking private jets , Markle flew on a commercial flight.

Honestly, get you a friend who skips hanging out with her in-laws in Scotland and travels across an entire ocean just to see you smash another Grand Slam title.

