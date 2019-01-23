For Miley Cyrus , a new tattoo is just another drop in the bucket.

While the singer is covered in tiny delicate tattoos —pizza and alien tats are located on her fingers, the phrase "Just Breathe" is permanently etched on her ribcage, her left ankle sports a teensy smiley face, and her right ankle has an itty-bitty skull—her latest addition to her ever-growing arsenal of body ink has made fans of the musician do some double takes.

The new tattoo is a far cry from the long Theodore Roosevelt script that Cyrus has inked on the inside of her left arm (a quote that reads, "If he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,” and was copied by her now-husband Liam Hemsworth). It's a single word this time, and that word is "pussy," visible on the inside of her left ankle.

Of course, she went to the celebrity tattoo parlor of choice, New York's Bang Bang Studio, for the ink. It's the same place where Justin Bieber got his secret face tattoo, and the same spot where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got matching Toy Story tattoos in late 2018. The shop shared Cyrus's ankle ink via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and the singer shared a snap of herself sitting in the tattoo chair via her Instagram feed the same day. While Cyrus usually has no problem showing off her tattoos on social media, the singer was mostly covered up (with the exception of her arms) at her wedding to Hemsworth in December.

Cyrus isn't the only celebrity to get a feline double entendre permanently inked onto her body. Kendall Jenner had the word "meow" tatted on the inside of her lower lip, courtesy of JonBoy Tattoo in 2016, then shared on her now-defunct app that the decision to get the words inked inside of her mouth was because she "just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo 'on my face!'"

The singer has yet to comment on the reasoning behind her newest ink, but if one had to guess, this one probably doesn't have too much to do with cats.

