North West might just be five years old—six this June 15—but her life so far has been one full of milestones many adults would be lucky to reach. She's sat front row at Fashion Week, she's starred in a campaign for Fendi, and, now, she's officially made her red carpet debut—without mom Kim Kardashian or her dad Kanye West. Last night, the oldest Kardashian West child hit a step and repeat—aka the photo backdrop at red carpet events—alongside a handful of very young friends.

North West posed next to her bestie and cousin Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's only daughter, and friends including Ryan Romulus and JoJo Siwa, the child star and alum of Dance Moms . North and Penelope were there to celebrate Siwa's 16th birthday party, which was held at the W Hotel in Hollywood and hosted by Nickelodeon, which will later air footage of it in a special on May 18.

For the occasion, North took a page out of her mom's style book, wearing a pair of biking leggings in hot pink and a belt bag slung around her shoulder, like a street style star. She paired those with a sparkly green shirt, a pair of iridescent combat boots and lavender eye shadow. Meanwhile, six-year-old Penelope wore the rainbow in an iridescent, sparkly track suit and matching combat boots. Apparently they both got the sparkly memo as JoJo wore a similarly shiny outfit, a sequin dress with a lighting bolt in the middle.

Pinterest Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While the event marked North's first red carpet unaccompanied by an adult, it's hardly her first step and repeat. Back in September the fashion wunderkind posed on a red carpet for a L.O.L. Surprise fashion show in Palisades Park. She also walked in the show, appearing as a life-size version of the Thrilla doll, alongside Busy Philipps's daughter Cricket and Sara Foster's daughter Valentina. At the time, Kim explained North's involvement, telling Harper's Bazaar , "She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll." As for her fearlessness in front of the camera, she clearly gets it from her mom.

Loading View on Instagram