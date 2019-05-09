We can't all be privy to the inner workings of a couple like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, but according to fellow J Sister Priyanka Chopra, their shotgun wedding could not have been more on brand.

"It's so Jophie. I call them Jophie," Chopra said in a post-Met Gala interview with Access , revealing that she has quite the knack for branding (it was, after all, Chopra who coined and popularized the term "J Sisters" to refer to herself, Turner, and Kevin Jonas's wife Danielle).

She also confirmed that the couple will eventually have an "amazing, beautiful wedding" with a more traditional ceremony at a later date , but as for their Las Vegas ceremony, there was no dress code or previous planning. Everything appeared to be impromptu, though Chopra, who has a suspicion it was Joe's idea, told Access that he handed out "little black cards" to each member of the family at the Billboard Music Awards so that they could invite friends and people that they met that evening. The actress said she told friends and new acquaintances, like Khalid and Diplo (who ended up serving as wedding videographer), "Alright we're going to set up this wedding now. We're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive."

After they shuffled everyone over from the awards ceremony to the wedding ceremony at the chapel, the night apparently got a little wild for Chopra. "We were driving around in this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window," she said. "I had that long hair extensions that I thought was gonna fly out the window, it was that kind of night."

Noting the differences in the recent Jonas weddings (Nick's was a traditional days-long affair, Joe's was unconventional and quick), Chopra sees each ceremony as emblematic of the brothers's personalities. "It's exactly who and what we stand for," she said. "Nick and Joe both are so different, but are best friends, and that's what's beautiful about their relationship. And you can see that in the weddings as well. It was very reflective of the two of them, and us as couples."

