Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might not have taken any photos on their honeymoon , but they were front and center as cameras clicked away at the 2019 Met Gala. The event marked the pair's first red carpet as a married couple, and they went all out for the occasion. The wore matching outfits in a rainbow of colors, with Jonas opting for a turtleneck and slacks and Turner matching her pantsuit to her teal eye makeup, clutch, and slicked back hair with silver-painted streaks.

This year's Met Gala is the second Turner and Jonas have attended. Back in May of 2017, they went to the event for the first time — the year Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ' relationship took off . While the event was Turner and Jonas' first time posing on the Met's red carpet, the couple had been spotted out before.

They were rumored to be a pair in 2016 when they were spotted taking in a Kings of Leon concert and, later, hanging at a hotel in New York City. It wasn't until after their first Met Gala, in October of 2017, that the pair got engaged.

Pinterest Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Of course, two years later they married — just last week in Las Vegas in a surprisingly low-key affair with Diplo as a DJ and Jonas' brother Nick and Kevin in attendance. At their ceremony, which couldn't have been more opposite from Nick and Priyanka's recent, seemingly never-ending wedding, Jonas told Turner, “I, Joseph, take you, Sophie, to be my wedded wife. With this ring, I thee wed and I love you and I thank God he gave me you.”

While Turner is notably private about her personal life, she did make a rare comment about her relationship with Jonas back in July of 2017, when she said that she's "very happy" but hates all of the attention on their relationship. “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” she told Marie Claire . Clearly, with their recent no-photos honeymoon, Turner and Jonas have figured out how to navigate that.

As for how their Met Gala looks adhered to this year's camp theme, it feels like a missed opportunity that Turner's Ring Pop wedding ring didn't make it onto the red carpet. A candy diamond on the pink carpet? That would have been truly camp.