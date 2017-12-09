Rose McGowan is calling out her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano for standing by Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman in the wake of the Weinstein harassment and assault scandal (Chapman announced that she would leave Weinstein shortly after the publication of the features on his misconduct in the New Yorker and New York Times ).

On Wednesday, December 6, Milano appeared on the Today show (a program with its own share of problems) to talk about how Chapman , the designer behind ultra-feminine line Marchesa and mother of Weinstein's children, is doing. "Georgina is...an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation...This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman,” said Milano, per The Daily Beast .

However, this sentiment didn't sit well with McGowan, who was herself victimized by Weinstein. "You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one," she tweeted on December 8, sharing an article about Milano and Chapman.

Later that day, Mcgowan compared Chapman to accused serial rapist Bill Cosby's wife Camille in a tweet addressed to Milano:

McGowan also retweeted a claim that Chapman's marriage to Weinstein was essentially a business venture, that she knew about and was therefore complicit in his abuse, and that Weinstein's money built Marchesa:

It's true that Project Runway , produced by The Weinstein Company, helped elevate the level of public consciousness about Marchesa. Chapman has been a judge for every season of the spin-off show Project Runway: All Stars , which for the past three seasons has been hosted by Milano. So it's not inconceivable that there's a conflict of interest or at least a complicated backstory, when Milano speaks about Chapman. It's also been rumored for years that Weinstein pressured actresses he was working with to wear Marchesa designs on the red carpet, though that claim has never been proven.

McGowan also took Meryl Streep to task for not speaking out more strongly against what Weinstein is accused of.

Related: Rose McGowan Is Publishing a Tell-All Memoir About Growing Up in Two Cults (One of Them Is Hollywood)