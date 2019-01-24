London may be bracing itself for more snow and freezing weather this weekend, but Salma Hayek , who lives with husband François-Henri Pinault in the U.K. capital, has nothing but sunshine on the brain. On Wednesday, she brought some of this sunny outlook to her Instagram followers when she shared a throwback photo from a recent tropical vacation that was simultaneously a wholesome musing on her summer state of mind and a not-so-subtle thirst trap.

"Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam," Hayek captioned the shot, also including the Spanish translation of her caption and adding, "#pinup #beach." Indeed, in the photo Hayek is on a beach and is striking a very pinup-style pose, with one hip cocked to the side and her hands up behind her head. She wears a cheetah-print one-piece swimsuit featuring a deep V-neck and cutouts at the waist, a piece from swimwear designer Melissa Odabash's collection that retails for $246 and is still available for purchase.

The photo appears to have been taken during Hayek's most recent oceanside vacation, which began in late December and stretched well into the new year and which she documented meticulously on her feed. During that trip, she shared several other photos and videos of her in the same animal-print swimsuit, including a clip of her floating in the ocean while "listening to the song of water" and another of her living her best "Mermaid Life," half-submerged in the sea.

It'll be tough for any beachy vacation, either in real-time or via throwback, to top the one Hayek and Pinault took to Bora Bora at the end of last summer. As the actress shared on Instagram at the time, upon arriving on the French Polynesian island with their daughter, Valentina , Pinault surprised her with a vow-renewal ceremony .

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal — it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!" she captioned a series of photos from the oceanside ceremony, during which she wore a magenta dress and Pinault sported a basic white tee and gray sweatpants. The romantic event took place nearly a decade after she and Pinault tied the knot in a small civil ceremony in Paris, which was followed by a much more lavish celebration at Venice's historic Teatro La Fenice opera house.

