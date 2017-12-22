Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn have been spotted kissing and being otherwise very coupley for months. Smith, 25, even confirmed that he was no longer single to Ellen DeGeneres back in October, saying then , "It's weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely."

But as any millennial knows, you haven't really shown the world your love until you post an adorable photo confirming the relationship on Instagram , as recently exhibited by Kourtney Kardashian and her boxer/model beau Younes Bendjima . Now, Smith has checked that box after Flynn, 24, posted a picture of the two wearing matching unicorn hooded neck rests (which might just be the best last-minute holiday gift idea) in an elevator on Thursday night, captioning the selfie, "Rare sighting in London."

The couple's relationship has actually been marked by several cute Instagram moments. The 13 Reasons Why actor made some sweet comments on Smith's Instagram photos this fall, including , "You're so good boy" and "🍏 of my eye," and posted a photo of Smith's new album, Thrill of It All , captioned, "Can't Stop Listening."

And Smith has had a number of picture-perfect moments himself of late. This October, actor/budding photographer Cole Sprouse shot a portrait featuring the singer for the cover of L’Uomo Vogue. And there is, of course, the portrait of Smith on the cover of Thrill of It All , which might just have brought this latest effort luck; Smith's album has been named one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 and hit number one on the Billboard 200.

Check out the latest cute pic of the happy couple, below: