You might not expect Sistine Stallone , the middle daughter of Sylvester Stallone and ­Jennifer Flavin, to be easily starstruck. But last December, when the now 19-year-old model was introduced to Karl Lagerfeld at a fitting for the Chanel pre-fall show, in Paris— her first runway gig —it was, she gushes, “better than meeting your idol or your favorite actress or celebrity. I didn’t think he was a real person until I saw him moving and breathing!”

Indeed, beyond a few red-carpet moments at her father’s Rocky and Rambo premieres, the young Stallone had, by Hollywood standards, anyway, a normal childhood. She and her ­sisters—and fellow Miss Golden Globes—Sophia and Scarlet, learned to play golf ­practically in diapers; their dad also encouraged ­family Western-riding competitions and boxing lessons. When, at age 15, Sistine decided to pursue modeling (inspired by years of perusing her mother’s portfolios from her own modeling days), he was similarly hands-on. “He shows up at my shoots and picks up lunch. He’s like a soccer dad for me,” says ­Stallone, who has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in Love magazine’s racy 2016 Advent calendar. And though she professes zero ­interest in acting, her father’s influence is ­evident. “With modeling, you become someone else when you put on an outfit. You’re transforming yourself.”

Here, our the rising star offers up her beauty must-do's, from her go-to workout to her mother's best advice.

Your look in three words:

Casual, comfortable, chic.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Moisturizer, Neosporin, eye makeup remover, skin cleanser.

Good skin starts with…

Drinking lots of water.

Pinterest With her dad at the Golden Globes, 2017. Getty Images

Best advice you’ve gotten from your dermatologist:

Healthy looking skin starts with a clean diet.

Best advice from your facialist:

I do my own facials at home.

Must have SPF:

Chanel liquid foundation with built-in SPF.

Makeup miracles:

Makeup Forever foundation stick, [Benefits Cosmetics] Hoola bronzer, Anastasia brow powder, and my [Too Faced] Better Than Sex mascara.

Most underrated product:

Buf-Puf.

Never leave the house without:

My phone, lipstick, and sunglasses.

A good hair day starts with:

A messy bun.

Manicure tip:

Never bite your nails.

Beauty from the inside out:

Having a balanced diet and staying hydrated.

Current exercise obsession:

Pilates.

Favorite exercise gear:

Reebok leggings with matching crop top.

Pre- and post-workout fuel:

Pre-workout I will have 1 cup of oatmeal and post-workout I will make a Greek yogurt parfait.

In-tub must-read:

Find Her by Lisa Gardner.

Best beauty advice from mom:

Never wax your eyebrows.

Best-kept beauty secret:

Less is more.

Best summer beauty tip:

Wear lots of sunscreen.

Definite doppelgänger:

My older sister Sophia.

