Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner have a lot in common: a devotion to Game of Thrones , fandom for Swift's music, and, more recently, matching blonde haircuts with bangs. But the thing they have in common that's most often brought up is the fact that they've both been in relationships with Joe Jonas. Swift dated him back in 2008, while Turner recently married him. But there's no "bad blood," so to speak.

When Swift and Turner were both guests on the Graham Norton show at the same time, the pair were thrown into a potentially awkward situation. But there was no weirdness to be found. Instead, Swift and Turner ended up hugging it out on TV in between their individual interviews with the show host.

As for what was said on the show, Turner was, naturally, asked about her marriage to Jonas, which took many by surprise after the pair exchanged vows in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards, with Diplo on hand as their DJ. "Your wedding photographer was Diplo, is that right?," Turner was asked, to which she replied, "Well, we didn't ask him to be our wedding photographer. He just kind of live-streamed it. [What happens in Vegas] doesn't stay in Vegas." When asked if she's having a party, she said ,"Potentially."

Meanwhile, Swift talked about her new song "Me!," though she didn't go into the topic of conversation on her recent talk show appearance with Ellen DeGeneres. Recall back in mid-May, Swift apologized for calling out Jonas a decade ago on the same show, saying, "That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there.”

As for Swift and Turner, the pop star took to Instagram after the show to write about how great it was to run into the actress. “Feeling pretty lucky that I got to be a guest on the same night as @sophiet, Michael Fassbender, @Jessicachastain and @Jamesmcavoyrealdeal," she wrote, before shouting out Turner's new movie. "They were all so sweet, now I want to just walk around yelling GO SEE DARK PHOENIX .“ Maybe that future double date between Turner and Jonas and Swift and Joe Alwyn isn't that far off after all.