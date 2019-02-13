When your mother is a queen, what role does that leave for everyone else? According to Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles that answer is a surprising one. Apparently, there is not one but two queens in the Carter household and, of course, one of them is Beyoncé. The other? Blue Ivy, the eldest child of Bey and Jay.

When asked who rules the house, Knowles gave her definitive power ranking of all of the Carter kids. Obviously, the girls came in first. “Blue [Ivy] is Queen Bee — she’s the second queen,” Knowles told Page Six , adding of the twins Rumi and Sir, “For the twins, the girl is really going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid-back. He just chills like his dad.”

It's perhaps not surprising that seven-year-old Blue Ivy is in charge. After all, she has already guested on a double platinum album (her mom's first visual one, 2013's Beyoncé ), attended the Grammys and MTV Awards, and worn matching mother-daughter Gucci gowns to her first red carpet premiere, 2017's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast . She also literally embodied a queen when she showed up to the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, dripping in a custom gold ensemble, complete with a gold headpiece, and bid $19,000 on art. (Her parents quickly shut that down though — confirming that Blue is truly the second queen of the house, not the first.)

What's just as impressive is the fact that last year, when she was six years old, Blue Ivy already had her own stylist . She worked with her stylist, Manuel A. Mendez, on the Wearable Art Gala as well as last year's Grammy awards, where she wore a white Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit with a $2,675 heart-shape Valentino purse that sold out immediately after . She was also styled by Mendez for the Ava DuVernay-helmed "Family Feud" video, in which she wore a custom dress by Billie Blush and shoes by Aquazzura.

As if that isn't regal enough, Blue has also demonstrated a passion for order and rules. Last May when she and her grandma were visiting a theater in Paris, she called out Knowles for pulling out her phone, which was apparently against the rules. "You're not supposed to take videos grandma," she said in a video clip Knowles later shared. "You're not supposed to." There's no getting anything past Blue.