Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing, and it's time to dress like it. Take notes from Victoria Beckham: On Wednesday, while heading to a Reebok campaign shoot in New York City, the pop star turned designer turned YouTuber channeled a bright red holly berry in a pair of pants that wouldn't look out of place on Santa Claus come Christmas Eve—if Santa wore chic pantsuits originally designed for women, that is.
The trousers in question are a flattering high-waisted, wide-legged cut in a bold scarlet shade, designed by Beckham herself for her line's upcoming pre-spring 2019 collection. She paired the pants with an ivory crewneck sweater (another VB design) featuring red, yellow, and black color-blocked stripes across the front, plus oversize square sunglasses, a crimson purse she tucked under her arm, and a pair of sky-high black platform pumps. Though the pants were modeled in the collection alongside a matching red blazer, Beckham made the bold choice to go coat-free while out and about in blustery Manhattan.
Later on Wednesday, Beckham showed off the pants in a full-length mirror helpfully placed in her trailer on the set of her Reebok shoot. "Optical illusion pants!!! Even I look like I have long legs in these pants!!" she captioned a video in her Instagram Story in which she swayed from side to side to show off the piece's amazing leg-lengthening effects. "I am actually really obsessed with these pants from my Pre collection," she explained in another few videos. "Because I put a really, really high shoe under them and I look like I've got really long legs, which, in actual fact, I don't have. It's an optical illusion!"
She also shared a photo of the full pantsuit on Instagram, writing, "I'm obsessed with this red suit from my #VBPreSS19 collection! I wore the trousers to my friend @mrkimjones' @Dior show in Paris earlier this year and love how you can pair it with a sheer blouse, matching jacket or even this long sleeved stripe top."
Back in June, Beckham modeled yet another way to casually wear that daunting pair of fire-engine red trousers. While attending the Dior Homme Menswear spring/summer 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week, she wore the pants with another pair of towering high heels, but swapped the sweater for a sheer blue high-collared shirt over a matching bralette.
