The exclusive club of people with whom Drake is currently beefing perhaps just got a new member. The Weeknd is featured on a new song from French DJ Gesaffelstein called "Lost in the Fire," released on Friday, which includes a lyric that listeners almost immediately theorized refers to Drake's not-so-secret child . The rest of the song, they posit, concerns Bella Hadid , with whom The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) split in late 2016 before reuniting about a year later, and whom may or may have had a brief flirtation with Drake.

First, the Drake theories: Early in the song, per lyrics website Genius , The Weeknd sings, "And I just want a baby with the right one / 'Cause I could never be the one to hide one." (As Pitchfork notes, Apple Music's transcription claims the line is actually "'Cause I could never be the one to hurt one," but upon closer listen, Genius appears to have the correct line.) Many have assumed that this mention of "hiding" a baby is The Weeknd's way of dissing Drake, who infamously kept secret the existence of his young son Adonis, whose mother is French artist Sophie Brussaux, until Pusha T exposed him in a May 2018 diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

Though this marks the first mention of any public discord between Drake and The Weeknd, the possibility of a feud wouldn't be completely unexpected. While The Weeknd and Hadid were broken up, she was linked to Drake, and fans even speculated that the Canadian rapper's song "Finesse"—included on his 2018 album Scorpion and featuring lyrics referring to Fashion Week and a "hot" sister—was about Hadid, though she quickly dismissed those rumors as "disrespectful ."

Still, it would make sense for The Weeknd to throw a tiny bit of shade at Drake in "Lost in the Fire," since the rest of the song certainly seems to be a romantic ode to Hadid, who was also rumored to be one of the main subjects of his own 2018 e.p., My Dear Melancholy . "We lost a lot of things in the fire / So it took a year for me to find out," he sings at one point, perhaps in reference to the year he and Hadid spent dating other people . Elsewhere in the lyrics, he sings, "I'm tired of being home alone / I used to have a girl a day / Yeah, I want you to stay," which could allude to the reports that he invited Hadid to move in to his New York City apartment last fall.

Perhaps most pressing of all, though, is that if all these lyrics are to be taken at face value, and if Hadid is indeed The Weeknd's "right one," does that mean they're considering having a (non-hidden) baby together?

