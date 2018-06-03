It was a steamy day to be in New Jersey on Saturday, as temperatures hit nearly 90 degrees with nary a raindrop in sight, despite some initial weather reports. But a little sun and warning of rain couldn't turn away celebrities and polo enthusiasts alike who headed out in droves to Liberty State Park for the 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic . And who could blame them? The event serves as something of the unofficial kickoff to summer in New York, offering a reason to dress up on a Saturday afternoon and drink copious amounts of Champagne before 5 p.m. This year, the match's VIP tent was filled with, well, VIPs, including Penelope Cruz , Sienna Miller, Freida Pinto, and Laura Harrier , among others, who fanned themselves with branded straw fans to keep cool.

Looking remarkably fresh was model Winnie Harlow , wearing a white J.W. Anderson dress with a tea towel linen skirt from the brand's Spring 2018 collection. It was just breezy enough to keep her cool, but plenty sturdy to fulfill her duties for the day: throwing out the first ball of the game. Of course, when she's not working, the model said she prefers something a bit more casual. "Pajamas and my bed," Harlow said of her ideal summer wardrobe.

Not that she has a lot of changes to wear it. "I don't know [my summer plans]!" she shared. "I'm working all the time. In our careers, we work year round. I was thinking about that. My sister just finished school, she's in high school, and now she has her summer break. I don't have such a thing. There's no such thing as summer break... I was just in London for 24 hours, but I live there." The model had just flown in from London, which she calls home and had been for a quick 24 hours, and was in the city for a quick stay before her next job. But don't expect to see her on the streets of SoHo or Madison Avenue on any rare afternoons off. "I don't shop. If I shop, it's for skincare," she said. "My skincare routine is so complex .I take off my makeup with avocado oil and tone it with teatree oil. Then I use an anti-aging oil and rub that into my skin and have a face cream, and so on and so forth. It's a lot."

For the day's match, she'd opted for some striking green eyeshadow, which stayed remarkably put throughout the very sweaty day. Her trick? "I'm blotting!"

