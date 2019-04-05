To begin, here’s some crucial context: Gigi Hadid , a woman who boldly dares to have platonic male friends, used to date Zayn Malik . Several times, actually, given the on-again, off-again nature of their relationship over the course of the period from late 2015, when they were first reported to be dating, and early this year, when reports surfaced that they had called things off once again. In the midst of this void, Hadid was photographed with an alleged “mystery man”—the not-so-mysterious Samuel Krost, a close friend of both Hadid and her sister, Bella, and an ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez—immediately prompting rumors that Hadid had already moved on after her relationship with Malik flamed out once again. Spoiler alert: They’re not!

Hadid clearly had this covered—she tweeted, “If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion,” followed by a string of exasperated emojis—but Malik, a frequent tweeter , also chimed in simultaneously, prompting additional speculation that a) he was subtweeting Hadid or, more likely, b) he was subtweeting “you outlets.” “How about you all go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit,” he wrote, pithily. “This ain’t a place for feelings.” Then, shortly after, another: “And you aren’t the person you said you were.” Quote-like subtweets worthy of Khloé Kardashian , if we’re being honest.

But that was not the end of it. No, on Friday, Malik took to Twitter once again to clarify his subtweet with yet another subtweet. (How meta.) “To any dumb fuck out there that wants to make they’re [sic] own stories up,” he began a series of tweets, “My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the fuck alone she is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known.”

“And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it,” he went on. “So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the fuck straight.” (A dangerous request, my dude.) “If you know nothing shut your fucking mouth,” he concluded. Translation: No, Zayn Malik’s tweets were not directed at Gigi Hadid. Thanks for playing.