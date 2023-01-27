Long revered as a holistic skincare trailblazer, Tammy Fender just relaunched a brand new, reformulated serum that uses the power of rose essential oil for cell rejuvenation and hydration. Apricot—a primary source for antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, and E—is also utilized in the medley to protect skin from free radicals. Avocado oil, rich in fatty acids, nourishes and helps protect against UV damage; rosehip seed oil strengthens the skin’s collagen, repairs scar tissue and broken capillaries while promoting regeneration of the skin cells. The high-grade elements of this new serum is not just for your face, either—it can be used to promote better scalp health, or heal dry and brittle hands and cuticles.