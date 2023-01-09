Peak TV is in full swing, and 2023 promises to deliver a slew of exciting series both new and old to our screens. While 2022 was big for hits like The White Lotus, this year will see the return of fan favorites like HBO’s satirical family dramedy Succession, Showtime’s survivalist thriller Yellowjackets, and FX’s surprise hit set in a Chicago sandwich shop, The Bear.

We’ll also be introduced to new series that are already getting buzz before they’ve even aired. Rian Johnson is bringing his whodunit lens to TV with Poker Face, a detective drama starring Natasha Lyonne. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six has been adapted as a series about a Fleetwood Mac-style music group.

Read on for the best TV series coming to screens in 2023:

Poker Face

After scoring major hits with his whodunit anthology films Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson is taking his talents to television with Poker Face, another detective drama with a star-studded cast. Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Adrien Brody headline the series about Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. The 10-episode season will have a “case-of-the-week” format in the style of classic series like Murder, She Wrote.

Release date: January 26

Where to stream: Peacock

Daisy Jones & The Six

Based on Taylor Jenkin Reid’s bestselling book of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six follows a Fleetwood Mac-inspired 1970s rock band as they get big—and then implode—in Los Angeles. Filmed in mock documentary style, the miniseries stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse in a tale of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

Release date: March 3

Where to stream: Prime Video

The Idol

Release date: TBD 2023

Where to stream: HBO Max

For those missing the chaotic, music video-style direction of Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, stay tuned for The Idol. The gritty series about the sleazy side of the music business was co-created by Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, who will also star in his biggest role yet. Lily-Rose Depp plays a rising pop star who starts a relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader (Tesfaye). Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim and Rachel Sennott are also set to appear.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Release date: Winter 2023

Where to stream: Disney+

2021’s WandaVision was a massive hit for Disney+, with Elizabeth Olsen starring in the titular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first foray into television. Now, WandaVision fan favorite Kathryn Hahn, who played the villainous Agatha Harkness, is getting her own spinoff with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The witchy miniseries will also star Heartstopper’s Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Release date: TBD 2023

Where to stream: Netflix

Given the massive hit that Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era series Bridgerton has been for Netflix, it’s little surprise the streamer has signed on for a prequel. British actress India Amarteifio will play young Queen Charlotte in this royal drama that will feature several returning cast members from Bridgerton in addition to a whole host of newcomers as it goes back in time.

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte Netflix

Fatal Attraction

Release date: Early 2023

Where to stream: Paramount+

In 1987’s Fatal Attraction, Glenn Close’s character Alex became known as the unhinged “bunny boiler” ex-wife to Michael Douglas’ sympathetic lawyer Dan. In this new series adaptation of the film, the story is told from Alex’s point-of-view, with Lizzy Caplan (Mean Girls) taking on the role in a way that will explore the gray area of jealousy in relationships. "In the film, Alex is the villain of the story, and Dan is the hero and there is no gray area," Caplan said recently of the series. "Now, audiences have changed so much, we are no longer primed to believe in this villainous woman story. She's clearly mentally ill and that's not something that is really touched upon at all in the movie."

You, Season 4

Release date: February 9

Where to stream: Netflix

Penn Badgley’s psychopathic killer Joe Goldberg is back for season 4 of You, the Lifetime-turned Netflix hit that casts stalking in a whole new light. For the fourth installment, we head to the UK, where Badgley’s Joe has rebranded as a professor. Tati Gabrielle and Lukas Gage will star in the new season as well.

Yellowjackets, Season 2

Release date: March 24

Where to stream: Showtime

Another hit from 2021, Showtime’s cult-favorite thriller Yellowjackets about the aftermath of a girls’ soccer team surviving a plane crash in the ‘90s—and the horrifying lengths they must go to stay alive in the woods they now call home—returns for season two this year. The returning cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Liv Hewson and Sophie Thatcher, and will be joined by new characters played by Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Jason Ritter and Elijah Woods.

Succession, Season 4

Release date: Spring 2023

Where to stream: HBO Max

Everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family, the Roys will return for another season of power plays. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong are all set to reprise their roles in the hit series about the family of schemers all vying to secure the top spot at the head of the family. After watching last season’s cliffhanger, Succession fans are especially eager to see what will become of Matthew Mcfayden’s Tom Armstrong who emerged as an unlikely contender.

True Detective, Season 4

Release date: TBD, 2023

Where to stream: HBO Max

Ever since Matthew McConaughey made the compelling case that time is a flat circle in 2014’s first season of True Detective, the series has been a popular topic of conversation (even when it’s gotten less than stellar reviews). After the last installment of the crime series, which starred Mahershala Ali, aired in 2019, its future was unclear as creator Nic Pizzolatto’s contract with HBO ended. But now, True Detective will return with a new lease on life and a new team with Barry Jenkins executive producing and Issa López writing and directing.

Titled True Detective: Night Country, season four takes place in Alaska, where Jodie Foster and boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis embark upon an investigation into the disappearance of six men at a research station.

Never Have I Ever, Season 4

Release date: TBD, 2023

Where to stream: Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s always-smart coming-of-age comedy, based loosely on her own experiences growing up, will return for its fourth and final season this year. It’s one last chance for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) to end up with her love interest Paxton (Darren Barnet), or to write her own ending.

The Bear, Season 2

Release date: TBD, 2023

Where to stream: Hulu

Season one of FX’s surprise hit The Bear provided some of the most stressful television moments of 2022, as the team at a Chicago sandwich shop rushed to fill an impossible stack of orders thanks to a broken online system. Now the kitchen drama will return for another season, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprising their critically-acclaimed roles as a hardscrabble back-of-house team trying to revive a struggling family business.

And Just Like That, Season 2

Release date: TBD, 2023

Where to stream: HBO Max

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will all return for the second season of And Just Like That, the oddly satisfying Sex and the City reboot we didn’t know we needed. Season one left us on several cliffhangers, with (spoiler alert) Carrie hooking up with her podcast producer and Miranda taking off to follow her fling Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) to Los Angeles. What will happen to the girls next? For one thing, it looks like the Birkin curse will continue. And based on images from the set the Met Gala may be a major storyline. Love it or hate it, it’s worth tuning into for the fashion alone.