Sorry to the many, many thirsty fans of Call Me By Your Name: the rumored sequel may be a fever dream, according to director Luca Guadagnino. He cited numerous other projects in the works, including a new movie starring Timothée Chalamet, but that may be his polite way of saying “don’t hold your peaches.” We know, this isn’t a great way to kick off Pride Month.

“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there,” said Guadagnino to Deadline, of the CMBYN sequel. “But I’m working on [Bones And All] now, and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.” In other words, it doesn’t look like we’ll be traveling back to that sensual Italian villa anytime soon, as he is currently filming his new movie in Ohio.

Bones And All will star Chalamet as Lee, an “intense and disenfranchised drifter, and Taylor Russell (Waves) as Maren, a “young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society.” Together, they travel through America in the 1980s, when our social structure was more segregated, aloof, and indulgent. Guadagnino heaped praise on his two young stars, gushing that “I’ve been a fan of Taylor Russell since I saw her in Waves, and I made it a point to myself to make sure we found something to do together.” And while he’s no stranger to working with Chalamet, Guadagnino called him “fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him.”

Luckily, fans can still learn about Elio and Oliver’s story. The film was based on the book of the same name by André Aciman, and he published the sequel in 2019, Find Me. No spoilers, but it isn’t the queer love fantasy of our dreams.

Even if Guadagnino had the time to complete the CMBYN sequel, casting would prove tricky. In addition to Bones And All, Chalamet is making his action debut alongside Zendaya in Dune, out in October 2021. He’s also been cast as Willy Wonka in his eponymous origin story, which will be directed by Paul King of the Paddington movies fame, so you know it will be precious.

Meanwhile, costar Armie Hammer is facing several accusations of sexual assault, and is being investigated by the LAPD. After being dropped from several in-progress projects and his talent agency, he’s likely to never work in Hollywood again; most recently, Hammer’s role was replaced by Miles Teller in The Offer. Hammer’s lawyer has denied the allegations.