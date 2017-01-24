From Telluride to Toronto and Venice to Cannes and back again, Emma Stone has a red carpet style that’s impossible to define. Over the years, wearing everything from demure Roland Mouret tea-length dresses to daring Prada designs, the actress has kept her audience on their toes. She wears childlike headbands just as well as all-too-adult thigh-high splits; and from Birdman to to La La Land to Disney’s Cruella, her ability to wear just about anything is a talent that also defines her choice of film. These days, Stone’s contract with Louis Vuitton keeps her in the couture label, but she still makes it a point to shape-shift her style a bit when showing up at a premiere, fashion show, or even just out and about. Here, a look back at the Oscar winning actress’ best looks on and off the carpet.

1 2021: Cruella Premiere Getty Images Stone returned to the red carpet in 2021 for the premiere of Cruella, wearing a black Louis Vuitton suit with metallic detailing over a white pussy-bow blouse, and accessorizing with a red petite malle clutch.

2 2019: Paris Fashion Week Getty Images Paris Fashion Week saw Stone wearing a buttoned Louis Vuitton coat over lace accents in 2019.

3 2019: The Met Gala Getty Images For the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala in 2019, Stone turned up in a sparkling Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with teased out ‘80s hair.

4 2019: The Golden Globes Getty Images Stone attends the 2019 Golden Globes in a pink-nude Louis Vuitton Atelier gown, beaded like mermaid scales.

5 2019: Palm Springs Film Festival Getty Images Stone attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2019 wearing a sparkling floral sleeveless jumpsuit.

6 2019 Getty Images Emma Stone attends Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection wearing an argyle sweater under a black and white blazer, paired with sparkling black pants.

7 2018 Getty Images

8 2017: The Academy Awards Getty Images Stone attends the 2017 Oscars (where she took home the Best Actress Academy Award) wearing a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

9 2017: La La Land Screening Getty Images Emma Stone in The Row at a screening of La La Land in London, England, January 2017.

10 2017: W Magazine Best Performances Party Getty Images for W Magazine Emma Stone in Gucci at the W Magazine Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles, California, January 2017.

11 2016: Women In Entertainment Breakfast Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast in Los Angeles, California, December 2016.

12 2016: TCL FilmMagic/Getty Images Emma Stone in Rochas with Ryan Gosling at their hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, December 2016.

13 2016: La La Land Screeening Getty Images Emma Stone wearing a blue gown at a 2016 screening of La La Land.

14 2016: La La Land Screening Getty Images for Lionsgate Emma Stone in Rosetta Getty at a special screening of La La Land in Los Angeles, California, November 2016.

15 2016: Denver Film Festival Getty Images Emma Stone in Chanel at the premiere of La La Land at the Denver Film Festival in Denver, Colorado, November 2016.

16 2016: Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize WireImage Emma Stone in Prada at the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize in honor of Bill Murray in Washington, D.C., October 2016.

17 2016: La La Land Screening FilmMagic/Getty Images Emma Stone in Rodarte at the special screening of La La Land during the Mill Valley Film Festival in Mill Valley, California, October 2016.

18 2016: TIFF FilmMagic/Getty Images Emma Stone in Chanel at the premiere of La La Land at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.

19 2016: La La Land Press Conference WireImage/Getty Images Emma Stone in Chanel at the press conference for La La Land in Venice, Italy, September 2016.

20 2016: TIFF WireImage/Getty Images Emma Stone in Rochas at the party for Katie Says Goodbye at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.

21 2016: Venice Film Festival GC Images/Getty Images Emma Stone in Chanel at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 2016.

22 2016: Venice Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images Emma Stone in Atelier Versace at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival and the premiere of La La Land in Venice, Italy, August 2016.

23 2016: HFPA Banquet WireImage/Getty Images Emma Stone in Roland Mouret at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California, August 2016.

24 2016: The Met Gala Getty Images Emma Stone in Prada at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for ‘Manus x Machina’ in New York, New York, May 2016.

25 2014: Birdman Screening Getty Images Emma Stone in Jason Wu at a Birdman screening in 2014.

26 2014 Getty Images Stone wears a grey menswear look while promoting Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield in London.

27 2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty Images Stone sports blonde locks at a 2011 Oscars party.