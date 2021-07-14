Bad news for Kanye West and Irina Shayk shippers: while the rest of us are melting in this heat wave, West and Shayk are “cooling down” their romance, reported Page Six. According to a source, West is firmly in the friend zone after she declined an invitation to “Paris for a couture show” — likely, the Balenciaga couture show, in which he wore a full head mask made from a deconstructed vintage Harvey Davidson t-shirt. For a model who prefers to keep her vintage t-shirts in mint condition, maybe this was a dealbreaker.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” a source told Page Six. throwing ice-cold water over this burgeoning celeb power entanglement. “She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.” Not wanting to be seen together in public is the biggest indicator that someone is just not that into you — so it’s pretty obvious where Shayk stands with regards to West.

In fact, Shays is enjoying hot girl summer like the rest of us. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single,” according to Page Six’s source. And who could blame her? Since breaking up with Bradley Cooper, Shayk appears to be having the time of her life: pantless Instagram posts in stunning global locales, a return to the fashion runway, and wearing lots of fabulous winter coats.