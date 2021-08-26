Last time we checked, Bella Hadid was jet-setting across international waters, vacationing in Ibiza with her brother’s girlfriend, Dua Lipa (whom she affectionally referred to in multiple Instagram posts as “Miss Duey” and “dulapeepa”). The two were spotted in typical vacation outfits—PRISCAVera swimsuits and all. But before all of this, we noticed Hadid was having a grandpa-style moment with a baggy corduroy suit from The Row, and even appeared to be seeking style inspiration from Diane Keaton. Now, she seems to have made the full transition from grandpa style to grandma-style, according to recent images of the supermodel out and about in London.

Hadid was spotted in London with her boyfriend, creative director Marc Kalman (If you remember correctly, the supermodel quietly shared a boyfriend reveal back in July, at the Cannes Film Festival). Wearing what appears to be a navy blue quilted down jacket paired with a checkered yellow scarf, a fuzzy leopard print handbag, sensible sneakers, and of course, a black face mask, she hit the pavement. The reason we’re calling this a “grandma style” moment is because, well, there’s one famous grandma who has stepped out in a similar look of her own: Queen Elizabeth II.

In fact, this sort of preppy English outfit is quite typical for the Queen when she’s having an off-duty day, especially when she’s riding her horses around the grounds at Windsor Castle, or attending one of the many horse races that seem to take place over there.

Getty Images

It’s a stark contrast from Hadid’s recent Y2K and ‘90s throwback ensembles that she’s been sharing, carousel after carousel, on Instagram, but we have to imagine that great horse girl minds think alike.