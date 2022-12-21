The 12 Best Vintage Fashion Moments of 2022

In 2022, wearing vintage clothing and accessories became a statement—and a venerable movement within the industry. After bombshell reports concerning the human rights violations wrought by major fast-fashion brands surfaced, many shoppers decided to forgo purchasing new clothing altogether. For years, the conversation surrounding sustainability has put fashion squarely at its center; the amount of waste the industry produces is certainly profound. But this year, high-fashion thrifting stepped up its game. Platforms like The RealReal, eBay, and Depop became hubs for finding vintage grails from nearly every major designer. Plus, they allowed archival fashion enthusiasts to more easily tap into the ’90s and aughts trends that dominated the runways this year. In turn, celebrities began to get in on the fad—re-wearing a gown on the red carpet from years prior meant you stood for something, and finding a super-rare throwback piece (whether through an Instagram archivist or a big-name stylist) gave stars extra style credibility. Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach dominated the vintage red carpet sphere, with the Euphoria actress wearing a Bob Mackie stunner of a gown to the Time 100 Gala. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa gave brands like Versace and Roberto Cavalli a noted boost wearing looks straight from the 2000s. And Kylie Jenner, in a culmination of this year’s vintage obsession, flexed her access at the opening of Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at the Brooklyn Museum by wearing three different archival ensembles from the designer. Below, we’ve put together a list of our favorite vintage fashion moments of the year—one that was monumental in changing the conversation surrounding secondhand clothing.