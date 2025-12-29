Vintage fashion ruled the red carpet for another year running, and while the usual players (the Jenners, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus) continued to showcase their impressive archives, 2025 also paved the way for some new names to enter the pre-loved game. Keke Palmer proved her prowess with a number of noteworthy pulls, while Chappell Roan made quite the statement during her first Grammys appearance in a dramatic archival Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Jodie Turner-Smith took the opportunity of her latest sci-fi flick and plucked a piece from Alexander McQueen’s Tron-inspired collection for Givenchy, while Ariana Grande paid homage to The Wizard of Oz’s sartorial history with a 73-year-old dress. There were John Galliano moments, some Maison Margiela representation, and a bit of a renaissance for Patrick Kelly. Keep scrolling for a visual treat (as well as some quick fashion history lessons) as we break down the best vintage looks worn by the stars this year.

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chappell Roan did not hold back for her first Grammy Awards. The singer attended the event in a dramatic, marigold gown from the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2003 haute couture collection. It’s easy to get lost in the details of this dress, but don’t overlook the Edgar Degas-inspired print and tulle pickups.

Kylie Jenner in Versace @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner did not walk the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes, but she did sneak through the back in order to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Her dress choice, then, was appropriate. The reality star attended the award show in a silver metal mesh dress from the Versace spring 1999 collection, a perfect match to the purple version Elizabeth Hurley wore back in 1999 while attending the CFDA Awards alongside her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant. Thus, the design’s plus-one legacy lives on.

Keke Palmer in Chanel Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Keke Palmer pulled out many impressive vintage looks in 2025, but this Chanel fall 1985 dress, which she wore to the SAG Awards, definitely had the most impact. The sumptuous velvet gown with a golden floral neckline was fit for royalty (Hollywood royalty, at the very least). Back in 1986, Jamie Lee Curtis actually wore the design while attending the American Cinematheque Award Salute to Eddie Murphy.

Kaia Gerber in Valentino Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber looked like a refreshing scoop of vanilla ice cream slowly melting in the hot summer sun at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. (And we mean that as the highest compliment.) The model wore an ivory dress from the Valentino spring 1997 haute couture collection, featuring embellished ruffled tiers and a matching sheer cape.

Kendall Jenner in Mugler Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, joined Gerber in a vintage dress at the Oscars after party, attending the event in a Gothic, black lace Thierry Mugler piece from the designer’s spring 1992 collection.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images And let us not forget about Zoë Kravitz, who showed off her assets (emphasis on the ass) in a cheeky Saint Laurent look from 1996. This dress was the epitome of “party in the back.”

Paloma Elsesser in Maison Margiela WWD/WWD/Getty Images Funnily enough, Paloma Elsesser actually wasn’t the only person to wear this Maison Margiela fall 1997 top on Met Gala night this year. She changed into it for the event’s after party, but actor Jeremy Pope wore a version of it on the Met red carpet.

Bella Hadid in John Galliano Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Bella Hadid donned this silver metal mesh John Galliano fall 1997 dress to a launch event for her brand Orebella, but let’s be honest, the piece deserved a full red carpet moment. That being said, it did get one back in 1997, when Milla Jovovich wore it to a photo call for The Fifth Element at the Cannes Film Festival.

Miley Cyrus in Patrick Kelly MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images A handful of stars pulled out old Patrick Kelly pieces this year: Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Miley Cyrus. The latter celeb wore a bodycon dress from Kelly’s fall 1989 collection featuring the Eiffel Tower depicted with silver button embellishments. Fittingly, Cyrus wore the piece while promoting her latest album in Paris, but unfortunately, she opted to ditch the Eiffel Tower headpiece originally modeled with the dress on the runway.

Addison Rae in Rodarte Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Okay, this one isn’t technically vintage, but it’s too fun not to include. Rae pulled a Rodarte spring 2012 dress to perform at the Grammy Museum in August, an off-the-shoulder design featuring Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflowers. And though this dress may only be 13 years old—short of the necessary 20 years in order to be deemed vintage—it is noteworthy that the last time we saw this dress, it was in the Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of the 2024 exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Amal Clooney in Jean-Louis Scherrer Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images No one else is doing it like Amal Clooney. Yes, she wears a lot of vintage (many other stars similarly rarely don contemporary clothing), but she often pulls from more under-celebrated designers’ archives, allowing for new conversations surrounding artists whose legacies have not as successfully lasted into modern times. For example, Clooney wore this magenta Jean-Louis Scherrer dress to the Jay Kelly premiere at the Venice Film Festival. While Scherrer was an accomplished courtier (known as the “Aladdin of Couture”), he is not often discussed alongside his more famous contemporaries today.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Givenchy @disneyit Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection for Givenchy is like a treasure trove for stylists dressing their clients for a sci-fi film press tour. Last year, Zendaya wore a suit from the collection while promoting Dune: Part Two (and it made our Best Vintage Moments list). In 2025, Turner-Smith pulled a jumpsuit for her Tron: Ares duties—which is especially fitting, considering McQueen was inspired by the original 1982 Tron film when designing the collection.

Kim Kardashian in Dior and Givenchy Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Best Image / BACKGRID We all know by now that Kim Kardashian’s fashion archive is rivaled by very few (perhaps just her own little sister, Kylie...and Rihanna?). The reality-star-turned-actor is constantly attending events in pieces of sartorial history; in October, while promoting her new show, All’s Fair, as well as celebrating her 45th birthday, she did it again. First, Kardashian attended the Paris premiere of her show in a baby blue John Galliano for Dior spring 2000 dress covered in stitched panels and folds. Following the red carpet, Kardashian changed into another British master: Alexander McQueen, heading out to celebrate her milestone birthday in a dress from the designer’s debut for Givenchy. That look featured a sculpted gold corset draped in white silk, the exact design Naomi Campbell modeled on the 1996 runway.

Naomi Campbell in Givenchy Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Speaking of Campbell, she pulled out her own impressive piece just days before Kardashian’s Parisian fashion feast. The model attended the inaugural British Museum Ball in a tri-color gown from Alexander McQueen’s fall 2000 couture show for Givenchy. Representing the Union Jack in lace, the dress features an asymmetric neckline and dramatic train, a true homage to Campbell and McQueen’s shared home country in the U.K.