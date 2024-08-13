Brie Larson is here to prove that granny shoes are stylish at any age—especially when said shoes light up like a disco ball.

Yesterday, Larson attended a SAG-AFTRA conversation concerning her Emmy-nominated role in Lessons In Chemistry. The actress kicked off her outfit in peak retro fashion, wearing a ’60s-inspired flare skirt. Her blush pink Versace number featured a knee-length silhouette and a thin belt at the waist. Larson accented her skirt with a pastel stripe button down, also from Versace, that she left partially open at the neck. She styled her blonde hair in casual waves and went for a sun-kissed makeup look.

The actress’s Barbiecore separates fit well for the conversation’s more casual setting. But down below, she dabbled in an on-trend footwear silhouette: the granny wedge. Larson slipped into a pair of silver pumps that brought a metallic flash to her outfit. Her shoes featured a square-toe silhouette, a geometric style that heralds back to the ’80s and ’90s, and a small kitten heel.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While a pair of metallic disco shoes might not be the first image that comes to mind when thinking of grandma, the comfortable-chic feel of Larson’s pair is slowly but surely on the come back. Just ask anyone—from Charlotte Casiraghi to Natalie Portman.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Larson herself has championed various iterations of granny shoes recently, from block-toe pairs like her latest to classic peekaboo pumps. In April, Larson tested things out on the red carpet, wearing a pair of reasonably sized kitten heels next to a floor-length dress. Her light blue pair were designed with a low-heel and an open front, similar to the mall-core shoes Lily Rose-Depp has been seen in recently. And during another Lessons In Chemistry event, the actress wore almond-shape heels that were finished off with a supportive ankle strap.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Larson’s embrace of quietly comfortable shoes isn’t exactly surprising for someone who’s constantly in and out of red carpet events. And while she might have preferred a granny wedge yesterday, don’t sleep on her other footwear of choice. She’s just as likely to slip into gravity-defying heels or lace-up “naked” shoes.