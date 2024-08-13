Brie Larson’s Disco Ball Shoes Update the Classic Grandma Wedge
Brie Larson is here to prove that granny shoes are stylish at any age—especially when said shoes light up like a disco ball.
Yesterday, Larson attended a SAG-AFTRA conversation concerning her Emmy-nominated role in Lessons In Chemistry. The actress kicked off her outfit in peak retro fashion, wearing a ’60s-inspired flare skirt. Her blush pink Versace number featured a knee-length silhouette and a thin belt at the waist. Larson accented her skirt with a pastel stripe button down, also from Versace, that she left partially open at the neck. She styled her blonde hair in casual waves and went for a sun-kissed makeup look.
The actress’s Barbiecore separates fit well for the conversation’s more casual setting. But down below, she dabbled in an on-trend footwear silhouette: the granny wedge. Larson slipped into a pair of silver pumps that brought a metallic flash to her outfit. Her shoes featured a square-toe silhouette, a geometric style that heralds back to the ’80s and ’90s, and a small kitten heel.
While a pair of metallic disco shoes might not be the first image that comes to mind when thinking of grandma, the comfortable-chic feel of Larson’s pair is slowly but surely on the come back. Just ask anyone—from Charlotte Casiraghi to Natalie Portman.
Larson herself has championed various iterations of granny shoes recently, from block-toe pairs like her latest to classic peekaboo pumps. In April, Larson tested things out on the red carpet, wearing a pair of reasonably sized kitten heels next to a floor-length dress. Her light blue pair were designed with a low-heel and an open front, similar to the mall-core shoes Lily Rose-Depp has been seen in recently. And during another Lessons In Chemistry event, the actress wore almond-shape heels that were finished off with a supportive ankle strap.
Larson’s embrace of quietly comfortable shoes isn’t exactly surprising for someone who’s constantly in and out of red carpet events. And while she might have preferred a granny wedge yesterday, don’t sleep on her other footwear of choice. She’s just as likely to slip into gravity-defying heels or lace-up “naked” shoes.