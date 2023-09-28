These days, celebrities and fashion week go together like fashion girls and an SSENSE sale. They’re basically inseparable at this point, and nowhere is the connection more prominently on display than in Paris. After star-filled turns in New York, London, and Milan, the last stop on the fashion month tour is blowing the other three cities out of the water when it comes to celebrity appearances. Whether they’re sitting front row at a show or attending a party after hours, celebrities are crawling around Paris this week, dressed to the nines and on the hunt for their next red carpet look. It can be overwhelming to keep track of every big name in attendance this week, so we’re doing it for you. Keep checking back here to see every celebrity (and their looks) at Paris Fashion Week.

Alexander Edwards and Cher Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Despite breaking up in May, Cher and her former boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, attended the Givenchy show arm-in-arm on September 28th.

Sigourney Weaver Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While Weaver isn’t usually a regular on the fashion week circuit, she did attend the Givenchy spring/summer 2024 presentation in Paris.

Barbara Palvin Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The recently married Barbara Palvin wore a double-breasted suit and asymmetric skirt to sit on Givenchy’s front row.

Dove Cameron Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cameron went glamorous in a slinky black dress.

Sabrina Carpenter Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer also wore a black dress to the Givenchy show, though hers was completely sheer.

Olivia Wilde Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress and director donned a tan fur coat to sit front row at Gabriela Hearst’s final collection presentation for Chloé.

Kelly Rowland Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rowland, meanwhile, wore a colorblocked leather dress to the spring/summer 2024 presentation.

Issa Rae Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rae looked gorgeous in a flowing, white, off-the-shoulder dress with black details.

Venus Williams BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images The tennis star topped a white lace dress with a black coat.

America Ferrera Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Barbie star decorated an all-black suit with a red leather bag.

Vanessa Kirby Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirby rounded out the Chloé front row with a black dress and combat boots.

Troye Sivan WWD/WWD/Getty Images The Australia singer wore a piece from Julien Dossena’s last collection to attend the designer’s spring/summer 2024 show for Rabanne.

Lisa Rinna WWD/WWD/Getty Images The former Real Housewife also wore a surrealist piece from last season to the Rabanne presentation on September 28th.

Madelyn Cline Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cline looked gorgeous in a purple dress outside the Rabanne show.

Hari Nef River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images The Barbie star attended the YSL Beauty “MYSLF” event on Thursday, September 27th.

Paris Jackson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jackson, too, was in attendance, wearing a brown turtleneck dress, leather jacket, and Celine bag.

Finn Wolfhard Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wolfhard attended the YSL event in a black suit and sheer blouse.

Nicola Peltz Beckham Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Peltz Beckham looked adorable at the YSL Beauty event in a sheer top and statement mini skirt.

Alexander Edwards and Cher Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cher and Edwards also attended the Balmain show together on September 27th.

Kim Cattrall Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Word on the street is Olivier hired Samantha as his PR for his spring/summer collection.

Jodie Turner-Smith Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For Turner-Smith, pants were not a necessity when it came to her Balmain show outfit—but an oversize, red tinsel coat was an absolute must.

Dove Cameron Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The singer showed off an all-black look ahead of the show.

Lucy Hale Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hale wore a structured, off-the-shoulder jacket with built-in gloves to the Balmain presentation.

Kendall Jenner Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images No doubt Jenner was picking out some new pieces to purchase while attending the spring/summer 2024 presentation of her go-to brand, The Row.

Kaia Gerber Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The model opted to wear a classic, oversize gray suit with a ’70s-style collar for The Row’s show on September 27th.

Pamela Anderson Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Anderson expertly layered suit jackets for The Row’s runway show.

Kylie Jenner Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The face of Acne Studios’s latest campaign attended their September 27th show in a red, long-sleeve dress with an exaggerated mermaid silhouette.

Rosalía Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Considering Acne Studios designed over 100 pieces for the singer’s latest Motomami tour, it’s no surpise she came out in style for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Jordyn Woods Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Woods wore a unique, green asymmetric dress to the Acne Studios presentation.

Emma Chamberlain Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain topped an orange tie-dye mini dress with a leather bomber jacket.

Erykah Badu Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Badu—who released a collection with Marni earlier this year—attended the Italian brand’s spring/summer 2024 presentation in her signature, ludicrously capacious top hat.

Usher Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The newly announced Super Bowl headliner took a break from his Paris residency to attend the Marni show on September 27th.

Quavo Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It seems that polka dots were the dress code at Marni, as Migos’s Quavo also showed up in the whimsical pattern.

Issa Rae Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Insecure star, meanwhile, went for a more sleek look, wearing a bright yellow suit (sans pants) to the Marni presentation.

Rosé Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Blackpink star looked especially chic in a tartan blouse and trousers from Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2023 collection for the brand’s presentation on September 26th.

Zoë Kravitz Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Kravitz wore polka dots, which has emerged as the go-to pattern of Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber, meanwhile, kept things more simple, wearing a sleek, black dress with an open back to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2024 show.

Austin Butler Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The Elvis actor doubled up on pinstripes for Anthony Vaccarello’s presentation.

Kate Moss Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Moss opted to go all in on satin, wearing a low-cut blouse with a knee-length skirt to the Saint Laurent show.

Natasha Lyonne Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Poker Face actress paired a lingerie-inspired slip dress with black pumps and some aviator sunglasses.

Demi Moore Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore also opted to keep her sunglasses on for the Saint Laurent photocall, pairing them with a sheer dress.

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images It was a family affair at the Saint Laurent show, with Madonna’s kids, Lourdes and Rocco, attending together.

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Rosses also showed some sibling love, posing together ahead of Vaccarello’s show.

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The families were rounded out by Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger, who matched in all black.

Diane Kruger Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Kruger went incognito at the Saint Laurent show in a black fur coat and patent leather boots.

Shalom Harlow Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While most people opted for all-black at the Saint Laurent presentation, Harlow switched things up with a brown tonal look.

Amber Valletta WWD/WWD/Getty Images The model wore a completely sheer, halter neck dress to the Saint Laurent show.

Iris Law WWD/WWD/Getty Images While Law has been walking on many runways this season, she took a break to sit front row at the Saint Laurent show.

Laura Harrier Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Like Harlow, Harrier opted for an all-brown look for Saint Laurent.

Emma Mackey Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Barbie star wore a sheer top and double-breasted jacket to the Saint Laurent presentation.

Jisoo Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jisoo acted as the K-pop representation at the Dior spring/summer 2024 show, attending the event in a double-breasted, sleeveless suit dress with knee-high combat boots.

Jennifer Lawrence Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Lawrence, meanwhile, kept her look for the Dior show simple, wearing a white button-down and black maxi skirt.

Anya Taylor-Joy Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Taylor-Joy looked like she stepped right out of The Matrix and into Dior’s front row.

Charlize Theron Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The actress contrasted a simple white-button down with an elaborate knit skirt decorated with crystals.

Jenna Ortega Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The Wednesday star looked adorable in a structured denim blazer, pleated skirt, and sheer top.

Rosalía Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rosalía attended the Dior show in a white button-down and black, overall-style skirt.

Robert Pattinson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Pattinson made the disheveled look work at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s presentation, wearing an oversize tan suit and pink button-down.

Yara Shahidi Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress brought some color to the Dior front row in a vibrant, orange skirt.

Rachel Zegler Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The West Side Story star opted for a ladylike pink and black dress with a sheer top.

Chiara Ferragni Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While Ferragni often likes to show some skin, at the Dior presentation she wore a more buttoned-up look—though she did add some edge with the help of fishnet stockings.

Alexa Chung Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Chung paired a floral bralette and underwear set with a sheer skirt and cardigan.

Maya Hawke Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Stranger Things actress topped a sparkly mini dress with a trench for the Dior presentation.

Penelope Cruz Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz looked glamorous in a black lace, off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2023 couture at the Lancome x Louvre event on September 26th.

Taraji P. Henson Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Henson hasn’t attended any shows this season, she did make an appearance at the Lancome x Louvre event in a gorgeous, sheer LaQuan Smith dress.

Amanda Seyfried Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Seyfried wore a hot pink, custom Prada dress decorated with black rosettes at the bust to the Lancome event at the Louvre.

Kelly Rowland Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The singer stepped out in a corseted, velvet Nicolas Jebran dress.

Isabella Rossellini Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Isabella Rossellini brought the patterns in a floral tunic and matching jacket to the Lancome event.

Chiara Ferragni Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The Italian influencer wore a modern take on the suit from Valentino’s fall/winter 2023 collection.