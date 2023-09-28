FASHION

Every Celebrity Look at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner at Acne Studios Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at Observatoire de Paris on September 27...
WWD/WWD/Getty Images

These days, celebrities and fashion week go together like fashion girls and an SSENSE sale. They’re basically inseparable at this point, and nowhere is the connection more prominently on display than in Paris. After star-filled turns in New York, London, and Milan, the last stop on the fashion month tour is blowing the other three cities out of the water when it comes to celebrity appearances. Whether they’re sitting front row at a show or attending a party after hours, celebrities are crawling around Paris this week, dressed to the nines and on the hunt for their next red carpet look. It can be overwhelming to keep track of every big name in attendance this week, so we’re doing it for you. Keep checking back here to see every celebrity (and their looks) at Paris Fashion Week.

Alexander Edwards and Cher
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite breaking up in May, Cher and her former boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, attended the Givenchy show arm-in-arm on September 28th.

Sigourney Weaver
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While Weaver isn’t usually a regular on the fashion week circuit, she did attend the Givenchy spring/summer 2024 presentation in Paris.

Barbara Palvin
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The recently married Barbara Palvin wore a double-breasted suit and asymmetric skirt to sit on Givenchy’s front row.

Dove Cameron
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Cameron went glamorous in a slinky black dress.

Sabrina Carpenter
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer also wore a black dress to the Givenchy show, though hers was completely sheer.

Olivia Wilde
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress and director donned a tan fur coat to sit front row at Gabriela Hearst’s final collection presentation for Chloé.

Kelly Rowland
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rowland, meanwhile, wore a colorblocked leather dress to the spring/summer 2024 presentation.

Issa Rae
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rae looked gorgeous in a flowing, white, off-the-shoulder dress with black details.

Venus Williams
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

The tennis star topped a white lace dress with a black coat.

America Ferrera
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Barbie star decorated an all-black suit with a red leather bag.

Vanessa Kirby
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirby rounded out the Chloé front row with a black dress and combat boots.

Troye Sivan
WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Australia singer wore a piece from Julien Dossena’s last collection to attend the designer’s spring/summer 2024 show for Rabanne.

Lisa Rinna
WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The former Real Housewife also wore a surrealist piece from last season to the Rabanne presentation on September 28th.

Madelyn Cline
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cline looked gorgeous in a purple dress outside the Rabanne show.

Hari Nef
River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

The Barbie star attended the YSL Beauty “MYSLF” event on Thursday, September 27th.

Paris Jackson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jackson, too, was in attendance, wearing a brown turtleneck dress, leather jacket, and Celine bag.

Finn Wolfhard
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wolfhard attended the YSL event in a black suit and sheer blouse.

Nicola Peltz Beckham
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Peltz Beckham looked adorable at the YSL Beauty event in a sheer top and statement mini skirt.

Alexander Edwards and Cher
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Cher and Edwards also attended the Balmain show together on September 27th.

Kim Cattrall
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Word on the street is Olivier hired Samantha as his PR for his spring/summer collection.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For Turner-Smith, pants were not a necessity when it came to her Balmain show outfit—but an oversize, red tinsel coat was an absolute must.

Dove Cameron
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer showed off an all-black look ahead of the show.

Lucy Hale
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hale wore a structured, off-the-shoulder jacket with built-in gloves to the Balmain presentation.

Kendall Jenner
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

No doubt Jenner was picking out some new pieces to purchase while attending the spring/summer 2024 presentation of her go-to brand, The Row.

Kaia Gerber
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The model opted to wear a classic, oversize gray suit with a ’70s-style collar for The Row’s show on September 27th.

Pamela Anderson
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson expertly layered suit jackets for The Row’s runway show.

Kylie Jenner
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The face of Acne Studios’s latest campaign attended their September 27th show in a red, long-sleeve dress with an exaggerated mermaid silhouette.

Rosalía
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering Acne Studios designed over 100 pieces for the singer’s latest Motomami tour, it’s no surpise she came out in style for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Jordyn Woods
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woods wore a unique, green asymmetric dress to the Acne Studios presentation.

Emma Chamberlain
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chamberlain topped an orange tie-dye mini dress with a leather bomber jacket.

Erykah Badu
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Badu—who released a collection with Marni earlier this year—attended the Italian brand’s spring/summer 2024 presentation in her signature, ludicrously capacious top hat.

Usher
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The newly announced Super Bowl headliner took a break from his Paris residency to attend the Marni show on September 27th.

Quavo
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems that polka dots were the dress code at Marni, as Migos’s Quavo also showed up in the whimsical pattern.

Issa Rae
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Insecure star, meanwhile, went for a more sleek look, wearing a bright yellow suit (sans pants) to the Marni presentation.

Rosé
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Blackpink star looked especially chic in a tartan blouse and trousers from Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2023 collection for the brand’s presentation on September 26th.

Zoë Kravitz
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Kravitz wore polka dots, which has emerged as the go-to pattern of Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber, meanwhile, kept things more simple, wearing a sleek, black dress with an open back to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2024 show.

Austin Butler
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Elvis actor doubled up on pinstripes for Anthony Vaccarello’s presentation.

Kate Moss
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Moss opted to go all in on satin, wearing a low-cut blouse with a knee-length skirt to the Saint Laurent show.

Natasha Lyonne
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Poker Face actress paired a lingerie-inspired slip dress with black pumps and some aviator sunglasses.

Demi Moore
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore also opted to keep her sunglasses on for the Saint Laurent photocall, pairing them with a sheer dress.

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a family affair at the Saint Laurent show, with Madonna’s kids, Lourdes and Rocco, attending together.

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Rosses also showed some sibling love, posing together ahead of Vaccarello’s show.

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The families were rounded out by Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger, who matched in all black.

Diane Kruger
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Kruger went incognito at the Saint Laurent show in a black fur coat and patent leather boots.

Shalom Harlow
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While most people opted for all-black at the Saint Laurent presentation, Harlow switched things up with a brown tonal look.

Amber Valletta
WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The model wore a completely sheer, halter neck dress to the Saint Laurent show.

Iris Law
WWD/WWD/Getty Images

While Law has been walking on many runways this season, she took a break to sit front row at the Saint Laurent show.

Laura Harrier
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Like Harlow, Harrier opted for an all-brown look for Saint Laurent.

Emma Mackey
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Barbie star wore a sheer top and double-breasted jacket to the Saint Laurent presentation.

Jisoo
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jisoo acted as the K-pop representation at the Dior spring/summer 2024 show, attending the event in a double-breasted, sleeveless suit dress with knee-high combat boots.

Jennifer Lawrence
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawrence, meanwhile, kept her look for the Dior show simple, wearing a white button-down and black maxi skirt.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy looked like she stepped right out of The Matrix and into Dior’s front row.

Charlize Theron
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress contrasted a simple white-button down with an elaborate knit skirt decorated with crystals.

Jenna Ortega
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Wednesday star looked adorable in a structured denim blazer, pleated skirt, and sheer top.

Rosalía
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosalía attended the Dior show in a white button-down and black, overall-style skirt.

Robert Pattinson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Pattinson made the disheveled look work at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s presentation, wearing an oversize tan suit and pink button-down.

Yara Shahidi
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress brought some color to the Dior front row in a vibrant, orange skirt.

Rachel Zegler
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The West Side Story star opted for a ladylike pink and black dress with a sheer top.

Chiara Ferragni
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While Ferragni often likes to show some skin, at the Dior presentation she wore a more buttoned-up look—though she did add some edge with the help of fishnet stockings.

Alexa Chung
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Chung paired a floral bralette and underwear set with a sheer skirt and cardigan.

Maya Hawke
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Stranger Things actress topped a sparkly mini dress with a trench for the Dior presentation.

Penelope Cruz
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Cruz looked glamorous in a black lace, off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2023 couture at the Lancome x Louvre event on September 26th.

Taraji P. Henson
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Henson hasn’t attended any shows this season, she did make an appearance at the Lancome x Louvre event in a gorgeous, sheer LaQuan Smith dress.

Amanda Seyfried
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Seyfried wore a hot pink, custom Prada dress decorated with black rosettes at the bust to the Lancome event at the Louvre.

Kelly Rowland
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer stepped out in a corseted, velvet Nicolas Jebran dress.

Isabella Rossellini
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini brought the patterns in a floral tunic and matching jacket to the Lancome event.

Chiara Ferragni
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The Italian influencer wore a modern take on the suit from Valentino’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

Sabrina Carpenter
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Carpenter looked adorable in a structured mini dress from Atelier Biser’s resort 2024 collection.