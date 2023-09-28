These days, celebrities and fashion week go together like fashion girls and an SSENSE sale. They’re basically inseparable at this point, and nowhere is the connection more prominently on display than in Paris. After star-filled turns in New York, London, and Milan, the last stop on the fashion month tour is blowing the other three cities out of the water when it comes to celebrity appearances. Whether they’re sitting front row at a show or attending a party after hours, celebrities are crawling around Paris this week, dressed to the nines and on the hunt for their next red carpet look. It can be overwhelming to keep track of every big name in attendance this week, so we’re doing it for you. Keep checking back here to see every celebrity (and their looks) at Paris Fashion Week.
Alexander Edwards and Cher
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Despite breaking up in May, Cher and her former boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, attended the Givenchy show arm-in-arm on September 28th.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
While Weaver isn’t usually a regular on the fashion week circuit, she did attend the Givenchy spring/summer 2024 presentation in Paris.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The recently married Barbara Palvin wore a double-breasted suit and asymmetric skirt to sit on Givenchy’s front row.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Cameron went glamorous in a slinky black dress.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer also wore a black dress to the Givenchy show, though hers was completely sheer.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress and director donned a tan fur coat to sit front row at Gabriela Hearst’s final collection presentation for Chloé.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Rowland, meanwhile, wore a colorblocked leather dress to the spring/summer 2024 presentation.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Rae looked gorgeous in a flowing, white, off-the-shoulder dress with black details.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images
The tennis star topped a white lace dress with a black coat.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The
Barbie star decorated an all-black suit with a red leather bag. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kirby rounded out the Chloé front row with a black dress and combat boots.
The Australia singer wore a piece from Julien Dossena’s last collection to attend the designer’s spring/summer 2024 show for Rabanne.
The former
Real Housewife also wore a surrealist piece from last season to the Rabanne presentation on September 28th. Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cline looked gorgeous in a purple dress outside the Rabanne show.
River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images
The
Barbie star attended the YSL Beauty “MYSLF” event on Thursday, September 27th. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Jackson, too, was in attendance, wearing a brown turtleneck dress, leather jacket, and Celine bag.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Wolfhard attended the YSL event in a black suit and sheer blouse.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Peltz Beckham looked adorable at the YSL Beauty event in a sheer top and statement mini skirt.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Word on the street is Olivier hired Samantha as his PR for his spring/summer collection.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
For Turner-Smith, pants were not a necessity when it came to her Balmain show outfit—but an oversize, red tinsel coat was an absolute must.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer showed off an all-black look ahead of the show.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Hale wore a structured, off-the-shoulder jacket with built-in gloves to the Balmain presentation.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
No doubt Jenner was picking out some new pieces to purchase while attending the spring/summer 2024 presentation of her go-to brand, The Row.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Considering Acne Studios designed over 100 pieces for the singer’s latest
Motomami tour, it’s no surpise she came out in style for the Paris Fashion Week show. Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Woods wore a unique, green asymmetric dress to the Acne Studios presentation.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chamberlain topped an orange tie-dye mini dress with a leather bomber jacket.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The newly announced Super Bowl headliner took a break from his Paris residency to attend the Marni show on September 27th.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It seems that polka dots were the dress code at Marni, as Migos’s Quavo also showed up in the whimsical pattern.
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The
Insecure star, meanwhile, went for a more sleek look, wearing a bright yellow suit (sans pants) to the Marni presentation. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Kravitz wore polka dots, which has emerged as the go-to pattern of Paris Fashion Week.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Bieber, meanwhile, kept things more simple, wearing a sleek, black dress with an open back to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2024 show.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
The
Elvis actor doubled up on pinstripes for Anthony Vaccarello’s presentation. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Moss opted to go all in on satin, wearing a low-cut blouse with a knee-length skirt to the Saint Laurent show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The
Poker Face actress paired a lingerie-inspired slip dress with black pumps and some aviator sunglasses. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Moore also opted to keep her sunglasses on for the Saint Laurent photocall, pairing them with a sheer dress.
Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
It was a family affair at the Saint Laurent show, with Madonna’s kids, Lourdes and Rocco, attending together.
Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The Rosses also showed some sibling love, posing together ahead of Vaccarello’s show.
Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The families were rounded out by Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger, who matched in all black.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Kruger went incognito at the Saint Laurent show in a black fur coat and patent leather boots.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
While most people opted for all-black at the Saint Laurent presentation, Harlow switched things up with a brown tonal look.
The model wore a completely sheer, halter neck dress to the Saint Laurent show.
While Law has been walking on many runways this season, she took a break to sit front row at the Saint Laurent show.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Like Harlow, Harrier opted for an all-brown look for Saint Laurent.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The
Barbie star wore a sheer top and double-breasted jacket to the Saint Laurent presentation. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Jisoo acted as the K-pop representation at the Dior spring/summer 2024 show, attending the event in a double-breasted, sleeveless suit dress with knee-high combat boots.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Lawrence, meanwhile, kept her look for the Dior show simple, wearing a white button-down and black maxi skirt.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
The
Wednesday star looked adorable in a structured denim blazer, pleated skirt, and sheer top. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Rosalía attended the Dior show in a white button-down and black, overall-style skirt.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Pattinson made the disheveled look work at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s presentation, wearing an oversize tan suit and pink button-down.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress brought some color to the Dior front row in a vibrant, orange skirt.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The
West Side Story star opted for a ladylike pink and black dress with a sheer top. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
While Ferragni often likes to show some skin, at the Dior presentation she wore a more buttoned-up look—though she did add some edge with the help of fishnet stockings.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Chung paired a floral bralette and underwear set with a sheer skirt and cardigan.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The
Stranger Things actress topped a sparkly mini dress with a trench for the Dior presentation. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Cruz looked glamorous in a black lace, off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2023 couture at the Lancome x Louvre event on September 26th.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While Henson hasn’t attended any shows this season, she did make an appearance at the Lancome x Louvre event in a gorgeous, sheer LaQuan Smith dress.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Seyfried wore a hot pink, custom Prada dress decorated with black rosettes at the bust to the Lancome event at the Louvre.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
The singer stepped out in a corseted, velvet Nicolas Jebran dress.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Isabella Rossellini brought the patterns in a floral tunic and matching jacket to the Lancome event.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
The Italian influencer wore a modern take on the suit from Valentino’s fall/winter 2023 collection.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Carpenter looked adorable in a structured mini dress from Atelier Biser’s resort 2024 collection.