Dua Lipa Puts a Fashion Girl Twist on The No Pants Look

Dua Lipa and Kristen Stewart have confirmed that the Springtime silhouette is all about leg, leg, and more leg. Oh, and no pants under any circumstances. Dua, a perennial advocate of sheer fabric, showed off her latest outfit which just so happened to be a pop girl twist on the pantsless “It” girl look.

The outfit in question centers around a black, high-cut bodysuit complete with silver corset-style detailing up the sides. It’s no secret that curve-hugging bodysuits are the go-to dancer and pop star uniform (remember Beyoncé’s one-shoulder number in the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” video?) but Dua added some edge to her version via some very trendy accessories.

Like Beyoncé, Dua paired her all-black shapewear with a strappy heel. But the “Houdini” singer’s choice of Margiela’s Tabi pumps, which she layered with white tube socks and sheer tights, brought a different, more on-trend twist to the dancer’s uniform. Fittingly, the exposed sock styling hack has been making it rounds amongst the celebrity crowd—truly, since as early as last summer when everyone from Hailey Bieber to Irina Shayk hopped on the bandwagon—but Dua’s take incorporated what some have dubbed as the “Wrong Shoe Theory,” or pairing curveball footwear with an otherwise simple outfit. In fact, Dua pulled out this exact Margiela shoe back in December, albeit while wearing a cocoon-like jacket.

@dualipa

Dua’s recent outfits (she shared plenty more leggy looks, including one where she impressively hoisted herself up on a monkey bar, to her Instagram) seem to be a behind-the-scenes look at the visuals for her upcoming album. There seems to be a pattern, though, as the star has been slipping into some pretty weird shoes of late. Back in February, she offered another BTS photoshoot glimpse in which she sported a Coperni windbreaker (sans pants, of course) that she styled with sheer black leggings and star-shaped pumps. Very Parisian chic meets Patrick Star.

Dua’s style has undergone quite the transformation in recent months, largely, in relation to her new music. She’s switched up her hair color, left her pants at home and, seemingly, hasn’t found a pair of ugly heels she doesn’t like.