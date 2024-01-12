Dua Lipa may have performed a metaphorical Houdini act with her latest single, but the hitmaker’s passion for tiny, tiny fashion hasn’t gone anywhere at all. Well, now Dua has performed some Houdini-isms with her latest wardrobe choice—a teeny pair of hot pants packed with the most statement-making accents. Maybe big things do come in small packages.

Dua’s look in question is plucked from her recent London performance of “Houdini.” The singer wore what’s considered a fairly pared-back outfit in terms of her usual style—but things were truly all the details. Her black hot pants, a mix between leather chaps and underwear, featured lace-up detailing up the front. That edgier detail was accented by a playful ruffle hemline that jetted out on either side.

Hot pants have been a running theme for years among many of fashion’s It girls. Kristen Stewart has made the tiny silhouette her de facto uniform for many of her public appearances. There’s also been stylish cosigns by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Beyoncé recently. Dua’s pair, though, was unique in both its design add-ons and general form—slightly shorter, more undergarment-like than the usual hot pant.

Dua continued the grunged-up look with the rest of her performance style, opting for a long-sleeve graphic T-shirt and layers upon layers of silver jewels. And we also couldn’t help but notice that her patent leather stompers bore a striking resemblance to the Marc Jacobs boots Lady Gaga slipped into earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the actor and singer teased her much anticipated return to the mic with a no-pants look topped off by some big, big boots. Like Dua’s, Gaga’s outfit was all about proportions, a boot, and lots of leg.

“Houdini” is so far the only track we’ve been exposed to from Dua’s highly anticipated third studio album. In a series of interviews, though, the singer did caution fans to expect a slight shift sonically from her previous albums.

She told T Magazine that the album will be “more personal” than her last. When speaking with Vogue, the star added, “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”