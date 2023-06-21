Much has been said about the Little Black Dress. It’s a favorite of fashion girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who often take the ultra-mini route. Actresses like Emma Stone have worn countless iterations, most recently, a gravity defying one in Paris. But what about the (not so) little white dress? Well, Jennifer Lawrence seems to have found an answer on Tuesday.

Attending the New York premiere of No Hard Feelings, Lawrence made the case for the LWD in a one-shoulder Dior column gown. The dress is from the French brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection and features subtle ruched detailing at the waist and a gathered skirt.

The almost Grecian-like silhouette of the piece was the focal point of the runway look, as well as Lawrence’s ensemble. She opted for minimal accessorizing, aside from Manolo Blahnik heels, earrings, and a chunky gold cuff both by Tabayer Jewelry.

But Lawrence’s LWD escapade didn’t stop there. After attending the premiere of her latest film, she then changed into another all-white look, this one courtesy of New York label Proenza Schouler (another runway find from the brand’s resort 2024 collection).

The piece features a semi-sheer (another style fad she’s been trying out recently) upper half and skirt that connect to a knitted bodice portion. Lawrence again went with a pair of Manolos, this time, in gold that she paired with a coordinating clutch.

The night’s look come after a string of premiere ensembles from the actress, which also included another white Dior dress just last week. Though it was decidedly shorter in length and of the shirtdress variety, Lawrence seems to have found another style signature to add her her growing repertoire.

Lawrence’s comedy No Hard Feelings releases globally this Friday, so unfortunately, we won’t be seeing many more of her premiere looks (though maybe, an off-duty style moment here and there). But, per usual, with anything the actress does on the red carpet, we will take what we can get.

