Margot Robbie likes all the colors, but pink just looks so good on her. That’s probably why she has been wearing the hue virtually non-stop since Barbie came out this summer. And now that awards season is officially underway, and Robbie’s film is proving to be a big player, it’s no surprise she is sticking to the bright dress code.

The actress arrived to the Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes on Sunday night in a bright pink, sequin-covered dress with a polka-dotted, tulle shawl wrapped around her arms. If someone told us she grabbed this outfit right off the set of Greta Gerwig’s film, we would believe you, but in reality, the gown is courtesy of Armani Privé. Once again, Robbie was paying homage to a Barbie of the past, as she did often during the film’s press tour last year. This time, it was the Superstar Barbie from 1977 that provided inspiration for Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per usual, Robbie and Mukamal kept the styling simple, a smart move considering the already eye-catching nature of the dress. The actress, who is nominated for Best Actress in a musical or comedy at the awards, simply wore her blonde hair in loose waves, and added bright pink pumps and a sparkly clutch. She opted for minimal makeup, a look she has been embracing a lot as of late.

@andrewmukamal

While Robbie’s red carpet moments have remained firmly within the realm of Barbiecore, the actress has been embracing a more lowkey style during her days off. Even earlier this week, at W’s Best Performances party in Los Angeles, Robbie opted for a sleek, black Schiaparelli mini dress as opposed to another pink number. But if her look for the Golden Globes proves anything, it’s that Barbie will continue to be her main muse this awards season, and considering the film’s success with nominations thus far (it secured nine at the Golden Globes, the most of the night), get ready to see a while lot of pink in the actress’ future.