Europe’s Royal families are gearing up for the Holidays. Princess Kate and Prince William unveiled their Christmas card earlier this week, which drew comparisons to everything from Gap campaigns to ’90s advertisements. Over in Spain, it appears as though Queen Letizia is taking a more traditional approach to the season, stepping out on Wednesday in a very festive twist on her signature Royal style.

With her husband King Felipe VI, who appeared in a traditional navy suit, the Spaniard hosted members of the Princesa De Girona foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Letizia opted for a look dominated by reds in the form of a pleated satin blouse that she tucked into a patterned floral skirt. A pair of over-the-knee suede boots added some drama to the look while her corset-style belt took things in an edgier direction.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Letizia’s top and skirt were very on par with what we’d expect from Royal Holiday wear, her leather waist belt was more of a risk. However, unlike Kate Middleton’s who has a fairly predictable wardrobe, Letizia ins’t afraid to throw in a style curveball here and there—like when she wore sheer stilettos with a semi-transparent gown back in October.

Although Spain’s Royal Holiday celebrations don’t quite rival Britain’s days-longs festivities, it’s been a busy few days of Letizia. On Tuesday, she put on an elegant display in a double-breasted Carolina Herrera coat to attend an afternoon meeting. Underneath, she sported a dramatic white skirt and black top that she paired with a top handle bag and leather heels. At the end of November, a houndstooth-clad Letizia and King Felipe made a stylish joint appearance in Toledo, Spain.

The Holiday dressing playbook seems to be getting a slight makeover this season. There’s been tried-and-true looks like Jennifer Lawrence’s glamorous Dior. More night-out takes with Jennie Kim’s casual looks and Hailey Bieber’s elegant shaggy coats. And for those willing to take a risk, look no further than Amal Clooney who debuted a festive, Studio 54 look on Friday. Or, Queen Letizia’s leather waist belt and statement skirt.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images